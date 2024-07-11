World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former Russian pop starts moves to US to become homeless drag singer

Russian pop star known as Oscar (real name Shamil Malkanduev, a native of the city of Nalchik), who was popular in the 2000s, underwent treatment in a psychiatric clinic and became homeless in the United States, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Oscar: Between You and Me

According to the artist's sister, the former pop star is currently wandering around the Brighton Beach area. The singer's relatives paid for his apartment, but Shamil still returned to live on the street. In addition, Oscar refuses to accept help from fans. Oscar also suffers from persecution mania and does not want to reissue his documents.

In 2001, Malkanduev received a Golden Gramophone award for his hit song "Between Me and You.” The artist moved to the USA in 2020. He then began to introduce himself as a woman named Scarlett. In the spring of 2024, he released several songs under a female pseudonym. In New York, Shamil Maklanduev also worked as a drag singer in restaurants and bars as Scarlett la Queen.

