Man tries to smuggle 28 kilos of gold out of Russia in a corset

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ракун, CC0

A Russian citizen tried to leave the country by wrapping himself in gold bars worth 142 million rubles (more than $1.6 million). The man was detained at the airport.

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, a passenger from Russia was detained at the airport of Makhachkala, Dagestan, wearing as many as 54 gold bars, as well as scrap jewelry weighing more than 28 kilograms. The man hid all the items in a special corset that he was wearing underneath his clothes.

It was not specified where the man was going.