Man jumps off a bridge to surprise his fiancee and dies

Society

In Moscow, a 28-year-old man jumped off the Krylatsky Bridge into the river for a dare before his fiancée's eyes. The man hit the water flat and died. His girlfriend was filming his "heroic act" on video.

The video shows the man standing on the bridge edge and then throwing himself into the water. The man's fiancee can be heard jokingly telling passers-by about his stunt. It appears that the woman does not understand what has just happened.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the man from the Volgograd region was enjoying himself on the beach under the bridge in the company of his fiancée and her friend. The girls decided to dare the man to jump into the water from a height, and the man agreed.

The man instantly lost consciousness after he hit the water. Rescuers later pulled his lifeless body out of the river.

