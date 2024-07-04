World champion in Greco-Roman wrestling dies in Georgia

World champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Nugzari Tsurtsumiya was found dead on July 3 in his home in the city of Khobi in northwestern Georgia. The athlete was 27 years old, Georgia.Online website reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей Трефилов, CC BY-SA 4.0

The National Wrestling Federation of Georgia confirmed reports about the death of the athlete. The Federation addressed the family and friends of the deceased with words of condolences.

"The bad news has reached us. Nugzar Tsurtsumiya died today. The bright memory of him will forever remain in our hearts,” colleagues wrote on social networks.

The cause of death has not been officially announced. According to unconfirmed reports, the athlete committed suicide, Rustavi 2 reports.

Tsurtsumiya became the world champion in 2019 in weight category up to 55 kilograms. He finished second once and third three times at European Championships.