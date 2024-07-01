Kanye West spotted at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on the way to Berlin

US rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye) left Moscow and flew to Berlin with a stopover in Istanbul, a REN TV source said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ракун, CC0

The TV channel published a photo of the boarding pass indicating the passenger's last name as YE and first name is FNU (First Name Unknown).

Mash and SHOT Telegram channels earlier published pictures of Kanye West at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. It was also reported that Kanye was there in the company of his longtime business partner, designer Gosha Rubchinsky.

Kanye West landed in Moscow the day before. Russian Telegram channels reported in spring that the rapper would come to Russia this summer and perform at Luzhniki Stadium. However, this information was later refused as the stadium had no contracts for Ye's possible concert.

The musician arrived in Moscow to celebrate Gosha Rubchinsky's birthday. They took an eight-hour ride along the Moskva River on board the Novaya Zvezda yacht.

Kanye West was last in Moscow in 2016, when he also had a meeting with Rubchinsky.