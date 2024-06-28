World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Traffic officer survives as police car falls down on him during stunt performance

Video: Police car falls down on officer during stunt performance

Society

A police car literally fell down on a traffic police officer during a demonstration performance in the town of Ivanteevka near Moscow.

The incident took place on June 28 at the traffic police training center during the performance of Cascade professional aerobatic team.

The drivers were performing a stunt and one of the cars fell right on the police officer crushing and dragging the man for a few meters.

The man suffered a broken leg and bruises, his life is out of danger.

It is believed that the incident happened because the car did not develop the speed that was required to successfully perform the stunt.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Raw video shows elephant stamping trainer to death in India

The man, wielding a stick, was forcing the animal to change position so that tourists could climb on its back to ride the elephant

Video: Elephant stamps trainer to death, folds man in half like paper
Moscow warns Washington of Russia's response for Sevastopol beach attack
Moscow takes measures to respond to USA for Sevastopol attack
Russian authorities send over 10,000 migrants to special operation zone
Several Ukrainian drones attack factory that makes unique products for Russian aviation
Putin was sleeping when Biden and Trump were insulting each other Andrey Mihayloff Russia to gain access to Indian military bases to challenge USA's security Lyuba Lulko Dreamteam Albania Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
USA staged coup in Bolivia to seize lithium reserves
Zelensky: Ukraine does not want the war to last for years
Passenger train derails after heavy rains in Northern Russia, 3 killed
Passenger train derails after heavy rains in Northern Russia, 3 killed
Last materials
Video: Police car falls down on officer during stunt performance
NATO countries to be held accountable for drone provocations
Zelensky works on comprehensive plan to end the war before year-end
Putin was sleeping when Biden and Trump were insulting each other
Biden and Trump avoid talking about both Ukraine and Middle East
USA needs Bolivia's national treasure, lithium
Video: Elephant stamps trainer to death, folds man in half like paper
Zelensky says peace plan should be on the table within months
Teen girl found underneath derailed train in Northern Russia
Ukrainian drones attack unique enterprise in Central Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X