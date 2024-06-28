Traffic officer survives as police car falls down on him during stunt performance

A police car literally fell down on a traffic police officer during a demonstration performance in the town of Ivanteevka near Moscow.

The incident took place on June 28 at the traffic police training center during the performance of Cascade professional aerobatic team.

The drivers were performing a stunt and one of the cars fell right on the police officer crushing and dragging the man for a few meters.

The man suffered a broken leg and bruises, his life is out of danger.

It is believed that the incident happened because the car did not develop the speed that was required to successfully perform the stunt.