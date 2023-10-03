General Surovikin makes first comment after Prigozhin'a coup

Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Special Operation Zone, was seen with his family in a church near Moscow, the Novye Izvestia publication said.

Photo: wikimedia.org

When journalists asked the general about his place of service, Surovikin replied:

"I serve my Fatherland. No more comments."

The publication did not specify either the date or the place where Surovikin was seen in public.

In mid-September it was reported that General Sergei Surovikin went to Algeria as part of a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Defence. Earlier, Viktor Zavarzin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that Surovikin would have a good job where he would deal with affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Surovikin has not appeared in public since June 24, after the general posted his video address to fighters of private military company Wagner. In this video, Surovikin called on the Wagner fighters to stop.