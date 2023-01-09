World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Designer of Russian Kalibr missiles dies at 86

Society

Pavel Kamnev, the developer of Russia's renowned Kalibr missile system, died at the age of 86, RIA Novosti reports.

Kamnev served as the scientific director of the Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defence Concern. Prior to his appointment to this position, the engineer headed the Novator Bureau, where the Kalibr missiles were developed.

"The scientific director of Almaz-Antey Concern, Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation Pavel Kamnev has passed away," the concern said in a statement.

No other details were reported.

