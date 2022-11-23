Video of Soviet actor killed on set revealed 57 years later

Russia's Mosfilm studio (one of the largest and oldest film-making studios in Russia) published the footage of a fatal accident involving actor Yevgeny Urbansky after 57 years. He was killed in a car crash during the making of the film "Director".

The published video shows the last seconds of the actor's life: the vehicle with Urbansky and his colleague crashed and overturned when jumping over a dune. The actor suffered serious injuries and died at hospital.

The tragedy took place in November 1965. Yevgeny Urbansky's death gave rise to many rumours: from a planned murder to suspicions that he was drunk and lost control of the vehicle.

The box with the film negative was found by chance during an internal inspection of the office premises. Mosfilm director Karen Shakhnazarov said that he had not seen the footage before.