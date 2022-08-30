Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92

Mikhail Gorbachev, the former President of the USSR, died on August 30. He was 92.

"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital said.

In June, Gorbachev Foundation spokesman Vladimir Polyakov said that Mikhail Gorbachev was suffering from a kidney disease and was undergoing treatment, including hemodialysis.

In March 1985, Mikhail Gorbachev was elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU, and five years later, in March 1990, he was elected President of the USSR — the first and last in the history of the Soviet Union.

Mikhail Gorbachev was a great man. He was not a perfect, but an outstanding man, a prominent politician. We all make mistakes, and Gorbachev was no exception. While possessing such enormous power, Mikhail Gorbachev managed to stay true to himself. It was Gorbachev, who saved he world from a major war many years ago. Mikhail Gorbachev shall stay in our memories forever.

Mikhail Gorbachev will be buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, in a family burial next to his wife, a source told TASS.