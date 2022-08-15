Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko divorces his wife Natalia after 26 years of marriage

According to Klitschko, he and his wife have been living in different countries for years already.

"We have decided to make it official. This is the wish of both parties. We still have a good relationship, we respect each other, the children are already adults, and life goes on," Klitschko said in an interview with Babel publication.

When asked whether his heart was free, Klitschko replied that it was taken by Kyiv. He then quoted the lyrics from the song "How can I not love you, my Kyiv!” This song is considered to be the unofficial anthem of the Ukrainian capital.

Vitali and Natalia have three children: Yegor-Deniel (born in 2000), Elizaveta-Victoria (2002) and Maxim (2005). Klitschko's ex-wife lives in Germany, the children study abroad.

During the interview, Klitschko also said that Volodymyr Zelensky's Office threatened to deprive him of citizenship. According to him, he received the threat after he signed an open letter to the president with a request to return citizenship to the head of the territorial defense of the Dnieper, Gennady Korban.