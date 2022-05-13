EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Alina Kabaeva: Formerly global sports star, now a myth

Society

On May 13, the UK's Foreign Office put Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, on the sanctions list.

Alina Kabaeva: Formerly global sports star, now a myth

As follows from the document, the UK imposed sanctions on Kabaeva as she serves as the chairwoman of the National Media Group.

Little is known about Alina Kabaeva's life after she ended her breathtaking career in sports.

After the end of her political career in 2014, Kabaeva focused on social activities. For example, after visiting South Ossetia in 2008, she sought funding to build a sports complex in Tskhinvali. The complex was opened in 2015. Many sports stars came to the opening of the new sports complex in Tskhinvali: Nikolai Valuev, Alexander Karelin, Natalya Rogozina and others.

In 2018, Alina Kabaeva defended her thesis at the Lesgaft National State University of Physical Culture, Sports and Health. All 23 members of the commission unanimously awarded her the title of an academic degree.

It was rumoured that Kabaeva was going to become a coach and work with children.

Irina Viner, a Russian rhythmic gymnastics coach, the head coach of the Russian national team, president of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, said on many occasions that she saw Kabaeva as her successor.

Andrey Fomin, one of the "founding fathers” of Moscow social life, said in an interview that there were a few individuals in Russia who did not even have to be included on any lists to be able to get somewhere.

"They are Dasha Zhukova and Natalya Vodianova — the two key socialites. However, there is another girl, who stands above them, and she is Alina Kabaeva. She's like a myth," Fomin said.

Alina Kabaeva heads the governing board of the National Media Group, one of the largest holdings in the country that owns newspapers, magazines, television and Internet projects.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO

Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of military and other nature, in order to curtail the threats that arise to its national security in this regard,

Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Europe
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Russia
Russian nuclear submarines fire torpedos in Barents Sea
World
Militants at Azovstal got in touch with Russia to discuss surrender
Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis EU sanctions – Boomerang Andreas C Chrysafis Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff
World
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant
World
Gazprom stops gas transit to Europe through Poland
EU sanctions – Boomerang
Columnists
EU sanctions – Boomerang
Last materials
Belgrade says four countries ready to withdraw recognition of Kosovo
Alina Kabaeva: Formerly global sports star, now a myth
Musk suspends deal to buy Twitter
UK sanctions Putin's friends and family, including Alina Kabaeva
Ukraine will acquire neutral status either voluntarily or under pressure
Polish President Duda: Russia will be forced to pay indemnity to Ukraine
Ukraine will never recognise Crimea and Donbass as Russia – Zelensky
Zelensky names the condition of negotiations with Putin
Woman's dog freezes to death in pet carrier during Aeroflot flight
UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy