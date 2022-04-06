EN RU FR PT
The Oklahoma House passes restrictive abortion laws

The bill that is a near-total abortion ban has been passed by the Oklahoma House. The bill passed 70-14 and the only exception for approving an abortion would be the necessity of saving the mother's life.

Now the bill goes to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt earlier said that he will be in favour of any legislation agains abortion.

In case the law is signed, it would make an abortion a crime with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a a $100,000 fine. 

Republican state Rep. Jim Olsen, who was a sponsor for the bill said that the punishment would be for the doctor performing the operation, not the woman.

