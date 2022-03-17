EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Zhirinovsky's 'prophecy' about Biden and the United States published

Society

Mikhail Degtyarev, the Governor of the Khabarovsk region, published another "prophecy" from LDPR (Liberal and Democratic Party of Russia) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky about the fate of the United States and the "poor thinking" of US President Joe Biden.

Zhirinovsky's 'prophecy' about Biden and the United States published

"Manipulable old man, maybe unable to think well already," Degtyarev wrote on his Telegram channel quoting Zhirinovsky in his own book "Prorok 2.0" ("Prophet 2.0").

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party is convinced that Biden is fulfilling the tasks of a group of people behind him, because, due to his physical condition, he can not lead the nation.

"America is over with. This is normal. France used to be at the top, then Germany came to replace it. Now it's time for America to leave Olympus," Degtyarev quoted Zhirinovsky's thoughts about the future of the United States.

Earlier, Degtyarev published Zhirinovsky's "prophecy" about the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. According to Zhirinovsky, Zelensky is the last president that Ukraine will see.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Columnists
Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste

McDonald's sells "food” that is absolutely impervious to rot and decay. You can buy one of their hamburgers, put in on a shelf in your living room and just leave it there

Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
World
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
Russia
Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the West to Rethink of Dialogue for Peace
Hans Vogel High Hopes for Elections in the Low Countries Hans Vogel Andrey Mihayloff Operation Z: What is that? Andrey Mihayloff Inna Novikova Where is the truth about Russia's special operation in Ukraine? Inna Novikova
World
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia
Columnists
Putin and Ukraine
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Russia
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Last materials
Three US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic
Funny Social Media World News
Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to get ready for possible war
Russia blames Ukraine for outbreaks of dangerous diseases
Ukraine crisis forces Taiwan to get ready for China invasion
Putin and Zelensky may sign peace agreement within the next two weeks
Zhirinovsky's 'prophecy' about Biden and the United States published
S-300 missile system division and Bayraktar drones destroyed in Ukraine
Ukrainian journalist makes blood chilling calls to exterminate Russian children
Refugee says Mariupol Drama Theater was blown up from inside
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy