Zhirinovsky's 'prophecy' about Biden and the United States published

Mikhail Degtyarev, the Governor of the Khabarovsk region, published another "prophecy" from LDPR (Liberal and Democratic Party of Russia) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky about the fate of the United States and the "poor thinking" of US President Joe Biden.

"Manipulable old man, maybe unable to think well already," Degtyarev wrote on his Telegram channel quoting Zhirinovsky in his own book "Prorok 2.0" ("Prophet 2.0").

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party is convinced that Biden is fulfilling the tasks of a group of people behind him, because, due to his physical condition, he can not lead the nation.

"America is over with. This is normal. France used to be at the top, then Germany came to replace it. Now it's time for America to leave Olympus," Degtyarev quoted Zhirinovsky's thoughts about the future of the United States.

Earlier, Degtyarev published Zhirinovsky's "prophecy" about the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. According to Zhirinovsky, Zelensky is the last president that Ukraine will see.