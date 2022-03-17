'Russia is not evil. They came here to calm us down'

In Kherson, Russian special services detained a member of Ukraine's Azov national corps.

The detained man, identified as 23-year-old Andrei Solovey, said that nationalist movement recruited primarily football fans. Afterwards, supervisors would work to ideologically brainwash the newcomers. Upon the completion of this stage, they would give the newly made fighter weapons and send them to military training camps.

Russia came to Ukraine to struggle against Bandera ideas," Solovey concluded an in interview with SHOT Telegram channel.

According to Solovey, before the Russian military entered the city of Kherson during the special operation, the local authorities, as well as members of Azov regiment, fled the city, having abandoned those whom they had not been able to warn about the retreat.

Andrei Solovey claimed that he was disappointed in his brothers and decided to leave the nationalist movement.