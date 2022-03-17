EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

'Russia is not evil. They came here to calm us down'

Society

In Kherson, Russian special services detained a member of Ukraine's Azov national corps.

'Russia is not evil. They came here to calm us down'

The detained man, identified as 23-year-old Andrei Solovey, said that nationalist movement recruited primarily football fans. Afterwards, supervisors would work to ideologically brainwash the newcomers. Upon the completion of this stage, they would give the newly made fighter weapons and send them to military training camps.

Russia came to Ukraine to struggle against Bandera ideas," Solovey concluded an in interview with SHOT Telegram channel.

According to Solovey, before the Russian military entered the city of Kherson during the special operation, the local authorities, as well as members of Azov regiment, fled the city, having abandoned those whom they had not been able to warn about the retreat.

Andrei Solovey claimed that he was disappointed in his brothers and decided to leave the nationalist movement.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Columnists
Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste

McDonald's sells "food” that is absolutely impervious to rot and decay. You can buy one of their hamburgers, put in on a shelf in your living room and just leave it there

Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
World
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
Russia
Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the West to Rethink of Dialogue for Peace
Hans Vogel High Hopes for Elections in the Low Countries Hans Vogel Andrey Mihayloff Operation Z: What is that? Andrey Mihayloff Inna Novikova Where is the truth about Russia's special operation in Ukraine? Inna Novikova
World
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia
Columnists
Putin and Ukraine
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Russia
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Last materials
Three US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic
Funny Social Media World News
Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to get ready for possible war
Russia blames Ukraine for outbreaks of dangerous diseases
Ukraine crisis forces Taiwan to get ready for China invasion
Putin and Zelensky may sign peace agreement within the next two weeks
Zhirinovsky's 'prophecy' about Biden and the United States published
S-300 missile system division and Bayraktar drones destroyed in Ukraine
Ukrainian journalist makes blood chilling calls to exterminate Russian children
Refugee says Mariupol Drama Theater was blown up from inside
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy