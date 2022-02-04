Moscow bomb shelters are all ready

According to the report from the Accounts Chamber made in 2017, there were 16,270 bomb shelters in Russia. According to data from open sources, there are about 250 specialized shelters in Moscow today.

Moscow's most famous underground facilities and bomb shelters are Metro-2, Ramenki-43 and Stalin's bunker, where one can even book an excursion. There are extensive underground facilities in the complex of buildings of the National Control Center of the Ministry of Defense on Moscow's Frunzenskaya Embankment. Many other government offices, including the House of the Government, also have bomb shelters, Gazeta.Ru website reports.

According to the Moscow Perspective, a newspaper of the Moscow construction complex, more than 2,500 facilities can be quickly converted into bomb shelters too — metro stations, parking lots, underground shopping centers and even basements.

Moscow last held an inventory of various types of underground facilities and bomb shelters in 2016. Andrei Mishchenko, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the city of Moscow, then said that Moscow was ready to provide bomb shelters for 100% of the city's population.

During the times of the USSR, bomb shelters had been made to provide protection against weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and nuclear weapons. One can not stay in such shelters for a long time without water supplies, food supplies, folding beds and sanitary facilities, but there are relevant equipment programs, the website said with reference to retired EMERCOM General Igor Yakupov.

On January 21 of this year, it was reported that a company in St. Petersburg planned to build a new bomb shelter next to a railway station.

Earlier it was reported that the construction of a bomb shelter in Moscow started near the Botanichesky Sad (Botanic Garden) metro station in Moscow. The bunker can accommodate up to 1,500 people.