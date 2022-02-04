EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Moscow bomb shelters are all ready

Society

According to the report from the Accounts Chamber made in 2017, there were 16,270 bomb shelters in Russia. According to data from open sources, there are about 250 specialized shelters in Moscow today.

Moscow bomb shelters are all ready

Moscow's most famous underground facilities and bomb shelters are Metro-2, Ramenki-43 and Stalin's bunker, where one can even book an excursion. There are extensive underground facilities in the complex of buildings of the National Control Center of the Ministry of Defense on Moscow's Frunzenskaya Embankment. Many other government offices, including the House of the Government, also have bomb shelters, Gazeta.Ru website reports.

According to the Moscow Perspective, a newspaper of the Moscow construction complex, more than 2,500 facilities can be quickly converted into bomb shelters too — metro stations, parking lots, underground shopping centers and even basements.

Moscow last held an inventory of various types of underground facilities and bomb shelters in 2016. Andrei Mishchenko, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the city of Moscow, then said that Moscow was ready to provide bomb shelters for 100% of the city's population.

During the times of the USSR, bomb shelters had been made to provide protection against weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and nuclear weapons. One can not stay in such shelters for a long time without water supplies, food supplies, folding beds and sanitary facilities, but there are relevant equipment programs, the website said with reference to retired EMERCOM General Igor Yakupov.

On January 21 of this year, it was reported that a company in St. Petersburg planned to build a new bomb shelter next to a railway station.

Earlier it was reported that the construction of a bomb shelter in Moscow started near the Botanichesky Sad (Botanic Garden) metro station in Moscow. The bunker can accommodate up to 1,500 people.

Topics
News
Last materials
Moscow bomb shelters are all ready
Ukrainian athletes decide to speak Russian at Beijing Olympics
Americans hate Russians so much they want Vietnam 2.0 in Ukraine ASAP
US wants war in Ukraine to finally materialise because Pentagon comes first
Large group of Russian warships with Caliber missiles spotted off UK
Russia redeploys troops for 10,000 kilometres
Russia sends Raptor combat boats to the Sea of Azov
Putin agrees to introduce compulsory labor for 100,000 prisoners
Russia to arm herself to the teeth with most advanced arms systems in 2022
China will soon have to choose between Russia and USA
Popular
Health
Four mutants of the coronavirus

Four coronavirus mutants are rushing to attack humanity: new strains of the virus have been found in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan. What do we know about them?

Four mutants of the coronavirus
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
John Stanton Americans hate Russians so much they want Vietnam 2.0 in Ukraine ASAP John Stanton Andrey Mihayloff US wants war in Ukraine to finally materialise because Pentagon comes first Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko China will soon have to choose between Russia and USA Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy