Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin faces 10 years for running over police officer

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, may face ten years in prison for running over a police officer. The incident was reported on November 11. A Toyota Camry vehicle, in which MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, a cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, was traveling, ran over police officer Alexei Nazarov near the airport of the city of Kaspiisk.

Reportedly, Toyota's driver ignored the law enforcement officer's request to stop, backed up and drove around him. At that moment the officer ran out onto the road, and Toyota hit the officer with its front fender.

It was said that Usman and his companion were coming late for the flight and for this reason ignored the police officer's request to stop the car.

The injured policeman was hospitalized with a subcutaneous hematoma of the head and bruises in the parietal region. He was subsequently discharged from hospital.

The police detained Nurmagomedov and Idrisov in the building of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. A criminal case was initiated against them under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("The use of violence, not dangerous to life or health, against a government official in connection with the performance of his official duties”). The article stipulates a criminal punishment for a prison term from five to ten years.

If it is established that the policeman was run over on purpose, Nurmagomedov may face life in prison.

Usman Nurmagomedov and his companion will be sent to Dagestan for investigative actions, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. Defendants in criminal cases are transported to the place where, according to the investigation, they committed a crime for carrying out investigative actions. Since Usman Nurmagomedov is suspected of running over the Kaspiisk, Dagestan, he will be taken to Dagestan for further investigation.

For the time being, it remains unknown whether Usman Nurmagomedov was driving the Toyota Camry (the car had tinted windows). Based on the suspects' posts on social networks, it was Nurmagomedov's companion, Kamal Idrisov, who was driving.

Usman Nurmagomedov, 23, performs in the American Bellator promotion. His last fight took place on October 23 in Moscow. Like his cousin Khabib, Usman Nurmagomedov did not lose MMA fights. He has 14 victories, 8 of which — by knockout, 4 — by submission or painful holds, 2 others — by referee decisions.