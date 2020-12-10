World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Horse bites off man's nose in St. Petersburg

Society » Real life stories

A 25-year-old male resident of St. Petersburg lost his nose after he wanted to kiss a horse in the center of the city, Interfax reports.

Horse bites off man's nose in St. Petersburg

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in St. Petersburg, a young man, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, started putting the moves on a woman on horseback. Afterwards, the man decided to kiss the horse that the woman was sitting on, although the woman warned him that the animal might bite him.

The man decided to proceed with his intention despite the warning. The horse bit off the man's nose, and the victim had to be hospitalized.

The police noted that if he had tried to approach the horse from behind, he could have suffered much more serious injuries, for example, an open cranial injury or a brain injury.

The injured man, named only as Vasily, told the Fontanka newspaper that he does not feel physical pain - he feels morally crushed. Recollecting the circumstances of the incident, the man said that the rider offered him to take a carrot to feed the animal. However, he refused to acknowledge that he wanted to kiss the horse:

"I had a drink yesterday, but I would never go to kiss a horse, because it is dangerous. I wanted to stroke it. I gave it a carrot that the woman gave me, but then the horse turned its head and bit me!"  said Vasily.

The man received surgery that went successful. Doctors say that there is every chance the nose would heal.

Professional horse breeders believe that the animal did not like the man. "Horses do not like drunk individuals, because they smell. They do not like the way that drunk people behave - they may display aggression, wave their hands and try to hug and kiss the animal. The animal may perceive this behaviour as an attack," Anna Goncharova, a zoopsychologist and horse owner said.

Last materials
What is the United States of America? A Military Democracy
Putin makes himself immune to any criminal offence
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
Turkey refuses to buy Sputnik V vaccine from Russia
Radio equipment from Russia's Doomsday plane stolen in broad daylight
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
Western Sahara and the Guergarat War: End of Armistice or End of Impasse?
Russia starts playing hydrogen games with Europe
Russia fails to succeed at import substitution on all fronts
Russia suggests considering Alaska residents Russian citizens
Popular
Asia
Turkey refuses to buy Sputnik V vaccine from Russia

Turkey has refused to purchase the coronavirus vaccine from Russia. The Russian vaccine does not comply with good laboratory practice

Turkey refuses to buy Sputnik V vaccine from Russia
Radio equipment from Russia's Doomsday plane stolen in broad daylight
Crimes
Radio equipment from Russia's Doomsday plane stolen in broad daylight
News from the Kremlin
Putin makes himself immune to any criminal offence
Europe
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
John Stanton What is the United States of America? A Military Democracy John Stanton Anton Kulikov Can Russia and Germany reset their relations? Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
Russia's top military administration shows all the aces of possible nuclear strike
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
We will die of science
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Russia's Golden Age to start in 2013, Russian Nostradamus said
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
COVID-19: Only one in eight countries worldwide have measures in place to protect women
Who wants to make Hitler war hero?
Nagorno-Karabakh war puts an end to USA's influence in the Caucasus
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Trump's republican party: America's greatest con artists
Who wants to make Hitler war hero?
Mr. Biden, Who asked America to lead the world?
We will die of science
We will die of science
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy