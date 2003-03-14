Ilyushin Il-112V completes second test flight

Russia's prospective military transport aircraft Ilyushin Il-112V has successfully completed its second flight, TASS reports.

Il-112 new flight

The flight began at 11:35 a.m. Moscow time and ended with a successful landing at 12:04 p.m. at the airfield of the Voronezh Aircraft Building Association.

According to Alexander Anokhin, representative of the IlyushinDesign Bureau in Voronezh, the plane has been modified for the second flight and became lighter.

"We took measures to reduce the weight of the aircraft, as it had some excessive weight before. Now the weight of the aircraft is close to that specified in the technical assignment. This is an experimental aircraft, the first model, so, of course, there were comments both regarding its design and on other issues. All the drawbacks have been eliminated," Anokhin said.

The first flight of the Ilyushing Il-112V took place on March 30, 2019. It was assumed that the military transport aircraft would take off for its second flight in April 2020, but the test was canceled due to the reconstruction of the runway.