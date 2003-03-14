World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ilyushin Il-112V completes second test flight

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russia's prospective military transport aircraft Ilyushin Il-112V has successfully completed its second flight, TASS reports.

Il-112 new flight

The flight began at 11:35 a.m. Moscow time and ended with a successful landing at 12:04 p.m. at the airfield of the Voronezh Aircraft Building Association.

According to Alexander Anokhin, representative of the IlyushinDesign Bureau in Voronezh, the plane has been modified for the second flight and became lighter.

"We took measures to reduce the weight of the aircraft, as it had some excessive weight before. Now the weight of the aircraft is close to that specified in the technical assignment. This is an experimental aircraft, the first model, so, of course, there were comments both regarding its design and on other issues. All the drawbacks have been eliminated," Anokhin said.

The first flight of the Ilyushing Il-112V took place on March 30, 2019. It was assumed that the military transport aircraft would take off for its second flight in April 2020, but the test was canceled due to the reconstruction of the runway.

Last materials
Ilyushin Il-112V completes second test flight
Hundreds of Sikhs wielding swords attack police
Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey
COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific
Russia and China to offer the world a new world order
Russa registers Sputnik Light
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Putin, Macron and Merkel want to discuss Ukraine, but fail
US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia
Putin gives Biden a lesson in Statesmanship
Popular
Columnists
US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia

Americans are exact replicas of Stoner Jeff Spicoli, a character played by Sean Penn in the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High

US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Disasters, catastrophes
One of world's wealthiest men killed in helicopter crash
Asia
Russia and China to offer the world a new world order
Europe
Putin, Macron and Merkel want to discuss Ukraine, but fail
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana John Stanton US President Joe Biden’s Shameful Push for War with China and Russia John Stanton Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Putin gives Biden a lesson in Statesmanship Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Technologies and discoveries
Russa registers Sputnik Light
Crimes
Drunken woman kicks police officer in the stomach not to fly to Turkey
COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific
Columnists
COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy