Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority

The Russian fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet and its wingman aircraft, the S-70 Okhotnik heavy attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), may replace a whole squadron of manned aircraft, Popular Science wrote citing a statement from military expert Samuel Bendett.

According to the publication, the pairing of these two aircraft will give Russia an opportunity to change its planning of hostilities both at the level of entire military campaign and in the event of a particular battle.

The S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy attack drone increases both the range and the power of the Sukhoi Su-57.

The lead fighter jet will control the wingman drone when it comes to the use of missiles and bombs. The S-70 Okhotnik program for the Su-57 is of great importance for the Russian military, as it meets the conditions of future conflicts, the publication notes.

Representatives of the United Aircraft Corporation announced earlier that the Okhotnik drone would be capable of hitting targets as part of network-centric interaction with the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter aircraft. The latter will be in charge of all command functions, but the UAV will still be able to perform a full range of military tasks.