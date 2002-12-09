World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The Russian fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet and its wingman aircraft, the S-70 Okhotnik heavy attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), may replace a whole squadron of manned aircraft, Popular Science wrote citing a statement from military expert Samuel Bendett.

Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority

According to the publication, the pairing of these two aircraft will give Russia an opportunity to change its planning of hostilities both at the level of entire military campaign and in the event of a particular battle. 

The S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy attack drone increases both the range and the power of the Sukhoi Su-57.

The lead fighter jet will control the wingman drone when it comes to the use of missiles and bombs. The S-70 Okhotnik program for the Su-57 is of great importance for the Russian military, as it meets the conditions of future conflicts, the publication notes. 

Representatives of the United Aircraft Corporation announced earlier that the Okhotnik drone would be capable of hitting targets as part of network-centric interaction with the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter aircraft. The latter will be in charge of all command functions, but the UAV will still be able to perform a full range of military tasks.

S-70 attack drones goes on maiden flight
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority
3 Myths of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in the U.S. during the Sinophobic 2nd Cold War
Ukraine does not speak Ukrainian
USA's hypersonic weapons proves to be a failure
Russia has 117 dollar billionaires
US Air Force gets ready for WWIII
USA gets rid of all of its Open Skies Treaty aircraft
Joe Biden is the new Leonid Brezhnev
George Soros to invest tens of millions to support Biden's reforms
Putin signs law to run for president again
Popular
Americas
US Air Force gets ready for WWIII

The United States Air Force (Air Force) reproduces large-scale air warfare between great powers by simulating the threats and challenges that they may face in combat

US Air Force gets ready for WWIII
USA's hypersonic weapons proves to be a failure
Americas
USA's hypersonic weapons proves to be a failure
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine does not speak Ukrainian
Americas
USA gets rid of all of its Open Skies Treaty aircraft
Peter Baofu 3 Myths of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in the U.S. during the Sinophobic 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu Lyuba Lulko Ukraine does not speak Ukrainian Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov USA gets rid of all of its Open Skies Treaty aircraft Dmitry Sudakov
Columnists
3 Myths of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in the U.S. during the Sinophobic 2nd Cold War
Economics
Russia has 117 dollar billionaires
Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority
Technologies and discoveries
Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy