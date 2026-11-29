Mouse cell study finds heart signals can fire via electric fields across a microscopic gap

In the heart, electrical signals usually travel from one muscle cell to the next through tight physical junctions, acting like a direct wire. Researchers at Virginia Tech have identified a second, distinct pathway where the signal jumps across a microscopic gap, altering the standard model of cardiac conduction.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Алексей Поляков, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Human heart visualization

This process, detailed in a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, relies on a space between cells known as a perinexus. This gap is incredibly narrow-measuring only a few dozen nanometers wide. To visualize the scale, if a single heart cell were the size of a football field, this gap would be no wider than a credit card. For decades, the scientific consensus held that heart cells communicated primarily through gap junctions, essentially sharing electrons through direct contact. The new findings suggest that this gap is not merely empty space to be crossed, but an active participant in the signaling process.

Robert Gourdie, the director of the laboratory behind the work, describes the mechanism as a form of "ephaptic coupling." In this scenario, the movement of sodium ions into one cell creates a localized change in electric field strength within the perinexus. This change exerts a force on the neighboring cell, effectively nudging its own sodium channels open. The result is that the second cell fires its own electrical impulse, triggered not by a shared wire, but by the electromagnetic environment created by the first.

"If you think of the current between cells as a lazy river, this discovery is the lightning bolt that helps the next cell activate," Gourdie explained. "The tiny space is not just a gap to get across; it is an active signaling mechanism."

To capture this event, the team developed a specialized experimental method allowing them to monitor the electrical activity of paired cells without disrupting their natural connections. This provided the observed data on how the signal propagates across the perinexus. To verify the physiological relevance of this "wireless" backup, colleagues at Ohio State University performed computer simulations. Their models confirmed that even when the primary direct-channel pathways are impaired, this ephaptic mechanism can sustain signal transmission.

While the research was conducted on mouse cells and represents a fundamental biological discovery rather than a clinical treatment, it offers a new lens for understanding cardiac arrhythmias. By identifying how this nano-scale connection might fail, scientists may gain insight into the origins of dangerous rhythm disturbances, such as atrial fibrillation, which affects millions of patients. The discovery suggests that future therapeutic approaches could target the specific mechanics of this intercellular gap, rather than focusing solely on the direct junctions.