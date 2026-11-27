University of Hong Kong scientists identify three major impacts on Moon's far side

The Moon looks like a single, weathered sphere from space, but its two hemispheres tell radically different geological stories. The side facing Earth is dominated by dark, flat basaltic plains, while the far side is a rugged highland of mountainous terrain with fewer basins. This asymmetry has long puzzled scientists, who often attributed it to a single, cataclysmic impact or a gradient in the moon's internal heat. New research offers a more complex answer: the far side's unique landscape was not carved by one event, but by a sequence of three colossal collisions stretching across nearly half a billion years.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Asteroid impact on the Moon

Reading the Rock Record

To unravel this history, researchers led by Professor Gochun Zhao at the University of Hong Kong turned to the first-ever rock samples from the Moon's far side, collected by China's Chang'e-4 and Chang'e-6 missions. By analyzing the mineral composition of these rocks, the team could distinguish between different types of magma generated by impacts. This allowed them to separate the geological fingerprints of the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, one of the oldest and largest impact structures in the solar system.

The SPA basin is a massive feature, its scale comparable to the north-south length of mainland China. Within its geological layers, the scientists identified two distinct groups of magnesium-rich rocks formed by different processes. The first group consisted of moderately magnesian norites. These rocks formed immediately after the primary impact that created the SPA basin. The collision melted vast quantities of lunar crust, which then cooled and crystallized into deep layers. Subsequent impacts later excavated these deep-seated rocks and redeposited them in the Von Kármán crater, the landing site of Chang'e-4.

The second group comprised more magnesium-rich rocks associated with specific magmatic activity triggered by the same primary impact. Unlike the norites, these materials were ejected along the mountainous ring of the Apollo basin and subsequently redistributed by a later impact near the Chang'e-6 landing site. By mapping the distribution of these specific rock types, the team could trace the physical movement of lunar material across the surface.

A Chronology of Catastrophes

By combining the petrological analysis of these samples with numerical modeling, the researchers established a precise timeline for the three major events that reshaped the Moon. The sequence began 4.34 billion years ago with the formation of the South Pole-Aitken basin itself. This was followed by the creation of the Apollo basin 4.2 billion years ago, and finally, the Oriental basin 3.87 billion years ago.

These impacts did more than just carve out craters; they fundamentally reorganized the Moon's geology. The study highlights that subsurface deposits of ilmenite, a titanium-bearing mineral, played a crucial role in this process. The distribution of these minerals explains why volcanic activity played out differently on the two hemispheres, contributing to the stark visual contrast between the near and far sides.

Published in Science Advances, the findings suggest that the lunar surface is not a static relic of a single epoch, but the cumulative result of a chain of collisions. Each impact exposed different layers of the mantle and crust, layering over the last to create the geological dichotomy we observe today.