Mathematical handles found in England: unexpected discovery accelerated map processing ten-fold

In 1852, Francis Guthrie looked at a map of England's counties and noticed a peculiar pattern: he could color the regions so that no two neighbors shared a hue, using only four colors. That observation evolved into one of the most famous problems in mathematics. While proving that four colors are always sufficient took 124 years and sparked debate over the role of computer verification, a more practical challenge remained: finding the specific colors for every region on a massive map quickly. Until now, that process was slow.

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A team of mathematicians, including Karsten Thomassen, Mikkel Thorup, Ken-ichi Kawarabayashi, and Bojan Mohar, has found a way to color planar graphs-the mathematical models underlying maps-in linear time. In practical terms, if a map has ten times as many regions, the computation time will increase by roughly ten times, rather than a hundred-fold as previous algorithms required. Their work, which received the Best Paper Award at the FOCS'26 conference, marks the first significant breakthrough in this field in nearly three decades.

From a single grip to many handles

To understand the breakthrough, it helps to view a map not as land and borders, but as a network of points connected by lines, known as a planar graph. The goal is to assign colors to these points so that any two points connected by a line have different colors. Earlier methods relied on finding a single useful structural feature to begin simplifying the problem. The new research reveals that these graphs contain far more of these useful structures, called reducible configurations, than previously assumed.

"Think of reducible configurations as handles you can grab to start the four-coloring process. We show that graphs don't just have one handle, but an astonishing number of them. No one knew this before," explains Karsten Thomassen from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

This discovery fundamentally shifts the approach. Instead of searching for a single ideal entry point into the problem, the algorithm can now operate on many such points simultaneously across the structure. This parallel capability is what allows the computational time to drop from quadratic to linear complexity.

The "four-color disease" and the limits of the claim

Why has this seemingly simple task consumed decades of mathematical effort? Mikkel Thorup of the University of Copenhagen calls it the "four-color disease"-a persistent belief that a simple statement must have a simple proof. By his estimate, over 100 mathematicians have spent months trying to find an elementary solution over the past 174 years. The 1976 proof was contested due to its reliance on complex computer calculations, while the 1997 version, though more accessible, did not address the speed of generating specific colorings for large maps.

It is crucial to clarify the boundaries of this achievement. The new work does not provide a shorter, classical proof of the Four Color Theorem. Instead, it solves the problem of algorithmic efficiency. It proves and computes an effective method for finding colorings based on the newly discovered abundance of reducible configurations. This does not invalidate prior proofs but offers a new, faster tool for applying them.

Beyond the flat map

The implications of this work may extend well beyond flat maps. Because of the abundance of these "handles," the method applies to more complex geometric surfaces, such as toroids (surfaces with holes, like a donut) or other non-Euclidean spaces. "What's remarkable is that because we have so many handles, the idea can be applied to other types of surfaces besides the flat map. For example, surfaces with holes, like a swimming pool ring or a piece of Emmental cheese. Therefore, we believe the result may be significant far beyond the four-color theorem," Thorup notes.

Thus, solving a problem rooted in the child's game of map coloring opens the door to analyzing complex topological structures where traditional methods were previously inefficient.