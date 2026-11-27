A deep-sea mollusk runs its internal fuel on bacteria that it slowly digests

Deep beneath the sediments of the South China Sea, in a suffocating environment nearly devoid of oxygen, lives a mollusk that has largely abandoned the traditional machinery of eating. Chaetoderma shenloong, a member of the class Caudofoveata reaching lengths of over 150 millimeters, lacks a developed radula and possesses a severely reduced hindgut and anus. In place of a functional digestive tract, its body is dominated by massive digestive glands composed of 90% foreign bacterial cells.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Célio Moura Neto, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sea cucumber at the bottom of the ocean

The discovery of this organism, published by researchers from HKUST in Nature Communications in October 2026, reveals a biological architecture that challenges the simple notion of adaptation. Rather than merely processing food, the mollusk has converted its internal anatomy into a specialized warehouse for microbes. At the center of this arrangement is a structure termed the "dracosphera" or "dragon seed."

The dracosphera is a spherical formation, 10 to 15 microns in diameter, encased in more than 20 layers of membrane. Inside each sphere reside hundreds to thousands of sulfur-oxidizing bacteria, with a single host cell housing an average of over 1,600 symbionts. Crucially, these spheres contain no host nuclei or lysosomes. They are not standard cells or simple digestive compartments, but dedicated organs designed exclusively to sustain microbial life.

The Geometry of Oxygen Scarcity

The ecology of the seabed dictates a brutal trade-off. C. shenloong burrows dozens of centimeters into silt rich in hydrogen sulfide and methane but starving for oxygen. While the internal bacteria derive chemical energy from these compounds, their metabolism still requires oxygen to function. In this environment, oxygen is the primary limiting resource for both the host and its guests.

Genomic analysis indicates that these bacteria possess mechanisms to operate under extreme oxygen deprivation. Researchers hypothesize that the multiple membrane layers of the dracosphera act as a regulator, slowing the diffusion of oxygen. This structural filter likely ensures that the limited oxygen supply is prioritized for the mollusk's own cells, while leaking just enough to keep the bacterial colony viable.

Consumption as Symbiosis

The relationship within the dracosphera is not a static partnership but a controlled harvest. Evidence of digestive structures and enzymatic activity surrounding the bacterial clusters suggests that the mollusk periodically digests its symbionts. By consuming a portion of the colony, the mollusk extracts essential nutrients it cannot produce on its own.

In this closed loop, the mollusk provides shelter and oxygen, and the bacteria provide organic energy and building materials. This integration mirrors the ancient evolutionary events that led to the creation of mitochondria and chloroplasts, demonstrating how deeply an animal and a microbe can merge at the cellular level.

The existence of C. shenloong suggests that similar hidden alliances may exist in other deep-sea basins, such as the Gulf of Mexico or the shores of Kyushu. These organisms do more than survive in the dark; they act as critical, though largely invisible, nodes in the global cycling of sulfur, methane, and carbon.