UC San Diego engineers develop world's fastest fully 3D-printed soft robot reaching 10 mph

Imagine a robot made entirely of flexible, printed plastic that can sprint across a rough concrete floor at 4.72 meters per second (about 10.6 mph), hop over gravel, and continue moving even after submerging in water. It has no wires, no chips, no transistors, and no batteries. To an outsider, this looks like a paradox: how can a system without a central processor or power source achieve a speed that was previously considered the hard limit for "soft" robotics? The answer, developed by engineers at the University of California, San Diego (UC San Diego), lies in a mechanical trick borrowed from the 19th century, not in a faster pump, but in a smarter way of using air pressure.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Svitlana Lozova, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ 3D printer

For years, the barrier to speed for fully pneumatic soft robots was physical rather than electrical. In 2022, the Bioinspired Robotics and Design lab, led by Professor Michael T. Tolley, introduced the first fully 3D-printed air-driven robot. While it was a milestone, its pace was glacial-just 4 centimeters per second. The bottleneck was a fundamental inefficiency in how pressure was converted into motion. To make the robot go faster, engineers needed to push more compressed air through the chambers that drive the legs. However, doing so created a tradeoff: if the pressure was too high, the structure risked failure, or the air simply vented out of the system before it could do useful work. The energy was leaking away as heat and noise rather than kinetic force.

The Steam Engine Logic

The breakthrough came from looking at how steam locomotives managed their power. In a classic multi-stage steam engine, steam does not exhaust directly into the atmosphere after one push. Instead, after expanding in the first cylinder to generate force, it is routed to a second, larger cylinder where it continues to expand and do additional work. This recaptures energy that would otherwise be wasted.

Yichen Zhai, a postdoctoral researcher in Tolley's lab, and his colleagues translated this principle into the geometry of the soft robot. They designed a two-stage pressure system printed as a single, continuous unit. In the first stage, a small volume of high-pressure air passes through compact chambers that operate the internal valves. This step requires high force but moves only a tiny amount of air. In the second stage, that exact same air is routed into much larger, low-pressure chambers that drive the six legs. By reusing the same packet of air for two distinct mechanical tasks, the robot extracts work from the pressure twice. This eliminated the need for a massive, high-flow compressor to achieve high speed, solving the bottleneck of air wastage without adding a single electronic component to manage the flow.

Beyond the Lab Bench

The practical consequence of this design is a robot that is not only faster but remarkably robust. The UC San Diego team tested the device on a variety of surfaces, successfully navigating concrete, gravel, grass, and mulch. It could climb down stairs and, most strikingly, it could swim. Because the robot has no sensitive electronics to short-circuit, it can operate in environments where traditional machines fail, such as areas with strong magnetic fields or high radiation. The entire mechanism is a single 3D-printed structure, meaning it could theoretically be manufactured on a desktop printer using standard polymers.

However, there is a significant operational limit that defines the current state of this technology. The robot is not autonomous. It is tethered by a hose to an external air compressor. It does not carry its own energy source. While the engineers have proven that complex, high-speed, multi-environment locomotion is possible without digital control, the energy density required for a self-contained tank has not yet been solved. The demonstration is a proof of concept for the mechanical logic, but until the air supply is miniaturized to a size that fits on the robot itself, this remains a laboratory feat rather than a field-ready tool. The speed limit has been broken, but the independence from the tether has not.