Physarum polycephalum study shows slime mold follows the principle of least action

Physarum polycephalum, commonly known as slime mold, has long presented a paradox to biologists. The single-celled organism can navigate intricate mazes and construct efficient transport networks connecting food sources, yet it possesses no brain, no neurons, and no centralized nervous system. For decades, the mystery of how this amorphous entity solves complex logistical problems without cognition suggested some form of primitive intelligence. A new study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface proposes a simpler explanation: the slime mold is not thinking. It is simply obeying the fundamental physical law of least action.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mycelium_RH_%281%29.jpg by Rob Hille Mushrooms don't have a brain, but they show signs of simple intelligence

According to this principle, physical systems-from rays of light to orbiting planets-naturally evolve toward the most energy-efficient path. Researchers Ricard Solé and Jordi Pla-Mauri from the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona sought to test whether this universal rule could account for the dynamic behavior of living slime. They modeled the organism's body, which consists of a network of tubes carrying protoplasm, a nutrient-rich fluid. These tubes exhibit a specific mechanical response: they widen when fluid flow increases and thin out or disappear when flow decreases. This constant reshaping allows the slime to change shape and move.

Optimization through friction and cost

Solé and Pla-Mauri developed a mathematical model that accounted for two primary energy costs. The first was the frictional loss as the fluid moved through the tubes. The second was the metabolic cost required by the organism to maintain the physical structure of the tubes themselves. By balancing these two factors, the model demonstrated how the network optimizes itself without any external guidance.

The researchers tested this framework on four different network configurations, including rings, branched trees, and square grids. In a ring-shaped network with two paths of different lengths leading to food, the model predicted-and experiments confirmed-that the longer path would disappear. In a square grid where food sources were located at opposite corners, the network restructured to leave only the shortest diagonal route. This process is automatic. In areas of high fluid activity, such as shorter segments, the tubes reinforce themselves. In areas of low activity, the structures degrade and vanish. The result is a form that minimizes the total energy expenditure required to transport nutrients, driven entirely by the balance between resource demand and the cost of delivery.

The boundary between physics and cognition

While the principle of least action effectively explains how an existing tube network optimizes its structure, it does not account for every observed behavior of Physarum polycephalum. Previous experiments have documented the organism's ability to learn from past experiences and even "remember" the timing of food availability. These capabilities suggest a level of adaptive flexibility that extends beyond simple physical optimization. The study highlights a critical boundary in biological understanding: distinguishing where automatic physical processes end and the early stages of flexible biological cognition begin. The slime mold's efficient paths are not the product of decision-making, but a direct consequence of physical laws acting on a living structure.