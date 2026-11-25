Helium-4 Cries: Why Quantum Possibility Is Not a Guaranteed Natural Property

Imagine filling a glass with water and watching it defy gravity, climbing up the exterior walls and spilling over the rim even though the internal level remains low. This is not a trick of light or a mechanical anomaly. It is the behavior of helium-4 when its temperature drops below 2 Kelvin. In this state, the liquid loses viscosity entirely, flowing without friction and penetrating microscopic cracks. Physicists call this phenomenon superfluidity. The discovery, made by Peter Kapitsa in 1938, stands as one of the most vivid demonstrations of how quantum mechanics manifests in the macroscopic world.

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Why helium chooses its own path

Superfluidity is more than the mere absence of resistance. It is a quantum state in which helium-4 atoms, which are bosons, occupy the same quantum state. This process is known as Bose-Einstein condensation. In such a system, particles move in coordination, acting as a single entity. This collective behavior allows the liquid to flow through narrow openings without losing energy and to climb vessel walls, overcoming surface tension. Lev Landau proposed a theoretical explanation for this phenomenon. He introduced a criterion that defines the maximum velocity of the superfluid flow before vortices form. As long as the velocity remains below this limit, energy does not dissipate, and friction is zero. This property enables the use of superfluid helium to check the quality of welds; the liquid penetrates microscopic defects, revealing their presence.

Two components in one liquid

Superfluid helium consists of two distinct parts. The first is the superfluid component, which flows without viscosity and does not carry entropy. The second is the normal component, which obeys the usual laws of hydrodynamics. The lower the temperature, the larger the share of the superfluid component. Near the transition temperature, the liquid is almost entirely normal, but as it cools further, it increasingly acquires quantum properties.

Turbulence in superfluids differs from classical turbulence. In ordinary water, large vortices break down into smaller ones, and energy distributes according to Kolmogorov's law. In a quantum liquid, vortices are quantized: the circulation around each is identical, and they cannot break down into vortices of different sizes. Despite this difference, quantum turbulence behaves similarly to classical turbulence in certain regimes, making its study crucial for understanding fundamental energy transfer processes.

From superfluidity to superconductivity

Understanding superfluidity helped explain another quantum phenomenon: superconductivity. In 1911, Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovered that the resistance of mercury drops to zero at temperatures around 4 Kelvin. An explanation emerged only after the development of superfluidity theory. Lev Landau and Vitaly Ginzburg extended these ideas to superconductors, and in 1957, John Bardeen, Leon Cooper, and John Schrieffer proposed a microscopic theory.

Resistance in metals arises from the chaotic motion of electrons. However, electrons are fermions, and the Pauli exclusion principle forbids them from occupying the same state. The solution is the pairing of electrons into Cooper pairs. Such a pair has an integer spin and behaves like a boson, capable of condensing. Thus, superconductivity is a "superfluidity” of charge, while superfluidity in helium is a "superfluidity” of mass.

The limits of the phenomenon

Superfluidity is not limited to bosons. Helium-3 atoms, which are fermions, also become superfluid by forming more complex pairs with nonzero spin and orbital momentum. This leads to the existence of multiple phases-A and B. In ultracold atomic gases, physicists even mix bosons and fermions, smoothly transitioning the system from one type of superfluidity to another using magnetic fields.

The most exotic example is the supersolid-a state in which a solid retains its crystal structure but exhibits the properties of a superfluid liquid. This state was first achieved in 2017 in Bose-Einstein condensates of rubidium and sodium atoms at temperatures below one-millionth of a Kelvin. This is millions of times colder than interstellar space, where all particles in the system behave as a single quantum wave.

Superfluidity remains an active area of research. It demonstrates how quantum effects can appear in macroscopic objects and opens pathways for new technologies, from precision diagnostics to quantum computing. However, it is important to remember: these states exist only within narrow temperature ranges, and their properties are strictly determined by quantum laws that are not yet fully explored.