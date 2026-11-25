Euclid Spots a Massive Black Hole That Should Not Have Grown So Fast Yet

There is a specific moment in the early history of the universe when gravity and star formation were still finding their footing. The Euclid space telescope has now identified a cosmic object that existed during this period: quasar J1504+6252, which formed just 630 million years after the Big Bang. This discovery pushes the known boundary of the earliest quasars 40 million years further into the past than the previous record holder, also detected by Euclid in July.

Photo: NASA website Euclid Space Observatory

To understand why this matters, it is necessary to distinguish between what the telescope saw and what scientists are inferring about the object's nature. A quasar is not a star, but a galactic core where a supermassive black hole is actively consuming gas and dust. This process releases energy so intense that the core outshines the entire host galaxy combined. When observed from Earth today, light from such an ancient source has traveled for approximately 13.1 billion years. During this journey, the expansion of the universe stretched the light waves, shifting them from their original wavelengths into the infrared part of the spectrum. This phenomenon is known as redshift.

J1504+6252 possesses a redshift exceeding 8, making it the most distant quasar known to date. In the first year and a half of its operation, Euclid has cataloged 31 quasars, 12 of which had redshifts greater than 7. However, only this one has crossed the threshold of 8. This distinction is critical because the higher the redshift, the deeper we are looking into the past, and the fewer physical conditions remain similar to those in the mature universe.

The Problem of Early Mass

The detection of the quasar itself was not the primary surprise; its estimated mass is. Current assessments place the black hole at the center of J1504+6252 at approximately 360 million solar masses. To put this in perspective, the supermassive black hole in the center of our own Milky Way is about 4 million solar masses, while many other galactic cores host holes ranging from billions to tens of billions of solar masses. A 360-million-solar-mass object existing merely 630 million years after the Big Bang challenges standard models of black hole growth.

Conventional astrophysical models suggest that supermassive black holes grow gradually, accumulating mass over billions of years as they absorb surrounding material. However, observations of J1504+6252 indicate that it is currently accreting matter at a relatively slow rate. This creates a discrepancy: if the object is not growing rapidly now, it must have achieved its substantial size very early in its life, likely through rapid bursts of growth or unusual formation mechanisms in the early universe. These mechanisms, such as the direct collapse of massive gas clouds or the merging of smaller black holes, are not yet fully understood. The observation does not definitively confirm which mechanism was at work, but it provides a concrete data point that standard gradual growth models struggle to accommodate within such a short timeframe.

How Euclid Found It

Launched by the European Space Agency in 2023, Euclid is primarily designed to map the distribution of dark matter and measure the effects of dark energy. It scans vast areas of the sky, identifying millions of objects. Quasars serve as useful beacons in this mapping because their brightness allows astronomers to measure the large-scale structure of the universe. It was through this systematic survey that J1504+6252 was isolated from the background field of galaxies.

The research team has named the quasar Dún Aonghasa, after an ancient Irish fort on the Atlantic coast. The name serves as a metaphor for the object's position at the edge of our observable knowledge. While this single discovery does not solve the puzzle of how such massive black holes formed so quickly, it marks the first clear instance where observational data exceeds the explanatory capacity of standard growth models. As Euclid continues to survey the sky, more objects with redshifts greater than 8 are expected, which will either refine our understanding of early black hole formation or deepen the mystery surrounding their origins.