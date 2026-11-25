AI Consensus Fails Medical Fact-Checking

Eight in ten Russians have asked an AI chatbot about their health at least once. The logic behind this habit seems sound: if three of the world's most advanced language models agree that a medical statement is true or false, that consensus should carry weight. A new study from the Higher School of Economics (HSE) in Saint Petersburg suggests this intuition is flawed. When researchers tested the "wisdom of the crowd" in AI, they found that in 31% of cases, three strong models produced a unified but incorrect verdict that contradicted the opinion of medical experts. This phenomenon, dubbed the "consensus mirage," reveals that agreement among algorithms is not evidence of truth, but often a reflection of shared, systematic bias.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The researcher analyzes the memory scheme of a large language model

The researchers from the Laboratory of Social and Cognitive Informatics did not simply query AI about general wellness. They engineered a rigorous experiment to test the mechanics of trust in medical contexts. The dataset consisted of 108 medical claims in Russian and English, spanning five categories: vaccination, genetically modified foods, healthy lifestyle, alternative medicine, and vitamins. Each claim was labeled as "true," "false," or "disputed" by medical professionals, providing a ground truth against which to measure the AI.

Ten language models were subjected to this test. To eliminate randomness, the methodology was precise: every query was issued with four different instructions, randomization settings were varied, and each question was asked three times. This generated approximately 90,000 evaluations. The goal was to determine whether a simple machine vote could replace expert medical judgment.

The Mechanism of Doubt

The core finding is not that AI makes errors; errors were expected. The critical issue is how they err. The models demonstrated a pathological tendency toward ambiguity. In the original corpus, only 26% of the statements were genuinely disputed-cases where science has not yet reached a definitive conclusion. Yet the neural networks labeled nearly 60% of cases as "disputed."

Consider the claim: "Rosehip tea raises blood sugar levels." Medical experts classified this as false; in its pure form, rosehip does not cause hyperglycemia. However, the AI models, when acting in concert, declared the issue "disputed." Their internal logic introduced non-existent conditions: they assumed the user might drink the tea with sugar or honey. Although no additives were mentioned in the original text, the AI accounted for external factors that were not present. Many models reinforced this doubt by citing studies on the neutral or positive effects of rosehip on glucose metabolism, thereby complicating a simple conclusion.

This effect is the "consensus mirage." When three strong models agreed on 90 out of the 108 statements, their collective voice was correct only 67.6% of the time. This accuracy rate is statistically indistinguishable from the performance of a single, consistent model. Agreement among models does not prove truth; it proves a shared error or a shared interpretation of context.

Knowledge Without Confidence

Paradoxically, when the neural networks did commit to a definitive answer, rejecting the "disputed" category, their accuracy jumped to 87-96%. This indicates that the models likely "know" the correct answer, but their decision-making mechanism is fragile. They fail to distinguish between genuine scientific uncertainty and situations where the data allows for a conclusion but requires a bolder interpretation.

Elena Artemenko, deputy head of the laboratory, noted: "Interestingly, neural networks usually 'knew' the correct answer… The problem here is less about a lack of knowledge and more about the mechanism of forming the final judgment." Trust in AI is growing faster than the system's stability. Users intuitively seek confirmation in the alignment of opinions, but they receive only a mirror of the models' systemic limitations.

The results, published in Scientific Reports, challenge the popular practice of "multi-model fact-checking." In medical contexts, where the cost of error is high, the agreement of algorithms does not substitute for medical expertise. It merely exposes a deeper problem: machines currently struggle to distinguish between uncertainty and ignorance, often masking one as the other."