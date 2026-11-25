Quantum physics secrets revealed: the hidden rivalry that shattered a decade of scientific consensus

For decades, physicists have grappled with a specific frustration in the search for lossless electrical networks: copper-based oxides, known as cuprates, can superconduct at temperatures that are still impractically low for widespread utility. The central obstacle to understanding why they do so lies in a quantum state called the pseudogap. For years, the scientific consensus was divided. Was the pseudogap a necessary foundation, a precursor that sets the stage for superconductivity, or was it a rival phase, stealing the electronic resources needed for the material to carry current without resistance?

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A quantum computer in the laboratory

A recent study led by Professor Fabio Bottin from the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS) in Quebec has provided a distinct answer to this rivalry. By using a "light-kick" technique, the researchers demonstrated that the pseudogap and superconductivity are competitors, not collaborators. This finding challenges the long-held "precursor" hypothesis and offers a clearer map of the internal dynamics at play within these high-temperature superconductors.

The Experimental Method

To settle the debate, the team required a way to watch the electronic states of the material in real-time. They employed time-resolved angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy, or TR-ARPES. This method acts as a high-speed camera for electrons, capturing the material's spectral changes with extreme precision. The researchers used an ultrashort pulse of light to temporarily suppress the superconducting state in the cuprate. This "kick" effectively paused the superconductivity, creating a brief window to observe what the electrons were doing in its absence.

The observable consequence of this suppression was immediate. As soon as the superconducting state was disrupted, the pseudogap manifested instantaneously. It appeared to fill the void left by the superconductivity, behaving as if it had been waiting for its opponent to let go of the crystal's resources. When the light pulse ended and the material cooled or relaxed back into its superconducting state, the pseudogap gradually faded. This dynamic back-and-forth suggests that the two phases are fighting for the same electronic degrees of freedom.

Why This Distinguishes the Explanations

The distinction between a precursor and a rival is crucial. If the pseudogap were a helper or a prerequisite, suppressing superconductivity should not cause the pseudogap to pop into existence; rather, the pseudogap should persist independently or serve as the bedrock upon which superconductivity rebuilds. Instead, the observed behavior shows a direct trade-off. The pseudogap emerges precisely when superconductivity is removed, indicating that they cannot both occupy the same electronic space simultaneously.

Published in Nature Physics, these results do not fully explain the mechanism of high-temperature superconductivity, but they rule out a major category of theoretical models. By confirming that the pseudogap is a competing phase, the study narrows the field for researchers developing new materials. If future engineers can design a cuprate that suppresses the pseudogap more effectively, they may unlock superconductivity at even more accessible temperatures, bringing the dream of lossless power grids closer to reality. For now, the rivalry stands as a verified physical fact, replacing a beautiful but unproven idea of cooperation with a measured observation of competition.