Archaeological findings in Jaljulia: the hidden evidence of a lost industrial revolution

In the sandy strata of the Jaljulia site in modern-day Israel, a collection of stone flakes lies undisturbed for roughly 500,000 years. At a glance, they resemble the standard raw material used for hand axes during the Acheulean period. Yet a closer inspection reveals a different geometry: long, narrow blades flaked from cores with deliberate preparation of the striking surface. These objects challenge the established timeline, which holds that such widespread blade technology in the Levant did not appear until 100,000 years later, with the rise of the Amudian culture.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Archaeologists are clearing artifacts from the dolmen

Archaeologist Vlada Litova and colleagues identified 282 stone items at Jaljulia as products of intentional blade production. This technology of creating elongated flakes was previously considered the exclusive hallmark of later cultures, specifically the Acheulo-Yabrudian complex, which emerged around 400,000 years ago. Analysis of the cores confirms that ancient craftsmen consciously shaped the working plane to strike out blades. However, this does not mean the Acheulean culture abandoned its habits; blades served as a supplement to traditional tools rather than a replacement, and their production remained experimental in nature.

Geometry out of step with time

To distinguish intentional manufacturing from accidental flaking, archaeologists examine not just the finished products but also the "production waste”-the cores themselves. The surface of these cores retains traces of previous strikes. If a maker intentionally created a blank for a blade, they would have had to systematically alter the angle of attack and maintain a flat striking surface. At Jaljulia, such patterns are clearly visible. These ancient humans were capable of creating flakes with a blunt edge on one side and a sharp cutting edge on the other, a feat requiring precise control over the shape of the fracture.

The average dimensions of these items are modest: a length of approximately 48.3 millimeters and a width of 20.2 millimeters. They are not gigantic blades, but compact blanks. Their natural sharpness allowed them to be used immediately after striking, without extensive retouching. But the key detail indicating innovation is the sequence of actions. Some cores show signs of failed flakes that complicated further work. This is a marker of experience rather than perfection: the technology was mastered, but it had not yet become routine.

Why novelty did not become the norm

If the technology was known 500,000 years ago, why did it not displace the dominant Acheulean industry of hand axes? The answer likely lies in the economy of hunting. Litova's hypothesis links the spread of blades to changes in the fauna of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Early Acheulean hunters likely specialized in hunting large proboscideans-elephants and other giants. For butchering such carcasses, a massive axe capable of striking bone and sinew is more convenient. A blade is less effective in this context. However, around 400,000 years ago, the population of megafauna declined. Food procurement methods shifted toward smaller animals. In this scenario, careful skinning and meat separation without damaging the bone became crucial. Here, the long, thin edge of a blade outperforms the heavy axe.

Thus, Jaljulia demonstrates not merely a "precursor” to a future culture, but a period of adaptation. Communities experimented with new tools while old ones remained the workhorses of their subsistence. Only when ecological conditions changed did the new technology gain the chance to become the standard.

Independent discoveries and the limits of knowledge

Blade experiments were not unique to the Levant. Similar traces of production, dating back approximately 545,000 years, have been found in the Kapturin formation in Kenya. However, the local technology differed from the Levantine variety, suggesting the independent emergence of similar techniques in different parts of Africa and Eurasia. In neither Kenya nor the early Levant did this practice solidify as dominant.

The Jaljulia site remains a mystery in another respect: no human bones have been found there. The tools are attributed to Homo erectus sensu lato or early forms of Homo heidelbergensis, but a definitive identification of the species based on biological remains does not yet exist. We know that the hand striking these blades possessed a certain brain volume and motor skill, but the face and skull of its creator remain a reconstruction based on indirect data.

The history of stone tools in the Levant is not a linear progression from simple to complex, but a complex interaction between capability and necessity. Humans were capable of creating sophisticated tools long before it became economically advantageous. The material culture found in the sand fixes a moment when knowledge outpaced habit.