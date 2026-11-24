A diamond amplifier reads qubit signals with five times the theoretical noise limit

Inside a quantum computer operating near absolute zero, a quiet but critical struggle unfolds: the signal from a qubit is so faint that it must be amplified before it vanishes into the background noise. Yet every amplification process adds its own "oxygen mask"-noise that distorts the answer. Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) addressed this problem not with new electronic circuits, but with a material more associated with jewelry stores than laboratories: diamond.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A scientist examines a crystal in the laboratory

Their device, published in Nature Communications on November 16, 2026, relies on a principle invented in 1954-six years before the first laser. It is a maser (Microwave Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation). Unlike lasers that work with light, masers amplify microwaves. For a long time, the technology was considered impractical due to the complex cooling it required. However, quantum computers operating at millikelvin temperatures have given it a second life.

At the center of a copper resonator sits a pink diamond containing nitrogen impurities known as P1 centers. The electrons in these impurities possess spin-an internal quantum property that makes them behave like tiny magnets. The researchers apply a weak microwave field to the diamond, which places the majority of these spins into a higher-energy state.

When the weak signal from a qubit enters the resonator, it stimulates the excited spins to release energy in the form of additional microwaves at the same frequency. Essentially, the diamond "pours" the energy of its electrons into the incoming signal, amplifying it without the need for powerful power sources.

The number 1000 and the 2.55-quantum limit

The primary value of this approach lies in the specific numbers obtained in the experiments. The device can amplify microwave signals by more than 1,000 times while adding only 2.55 quanta of noise. To grasp the scale: the fundamental quantum limit for an ideal amplifier of this type is 0.5 quanta. In other words, the added noise in the diamond maser is only five times higher than the theoretical minimum. This is remarkably low for a technology handling such fragile quantum states.

Furthermore, the diamond amplifier demonstrates high resistance to strong signals. Traditional Josephson parametric amplifiers, the standard in quantum computing, are susceptible to saturation effects: when measuring multiple qubits simultaneously, their throughput drops, and the system begins to make errors. The diamond maser handles the load effectively because its mechanism does not rely on fragile superconducting contacts that easily exit their operating mode.

Why quantum computers need this

Modern superconducting quantum computers face two barriers to scaling. The first is noise: if the amplifier distorts the signal, it is impossible to reliably read the state of the qubit. The second is compatibility: some quantum computer architectures use spin qubits, which require the application of a magnetic field. Conventional superconducting amplifiers often destroy their superconducting state in such fields. Diamond, however, is unaffected; indeed, it works stably in magnetic fields, making it an ideal complement for systems where qubits are controlled by magnetic interaction.

As Yuimaru Kubo, head of the hybrid quantum devices group at OIST, notes, the team was surprised by how strong the amplification could be when using such a small amount of microwave power. This means the device requires less external equipment, reduces thermal load, and potentially simplifies the architecture of future quantum processors.

It is important to note the boundary of applicability: this is not a ready-made mass-market product. The technology is in the development stage and requires integration into existing cryogenic systems. However, its impact may extend far beyond quantum computing. Such high-sensitivity microwave amplification is critically important for spectroscopy, the study of material properties, and nuclear magnetic resonance-the physical principle underlying MRI scanners.

Moreover, in fundamental physics, such amplifiers could aid in the search for dark matter, where the ability to catch an extremely weak signal is key to detecting one of the universe's most elusive and mysterious objects.

The discovery at OIST shows that sometimes the solution to the most difficult engineering problem-making the measurement of a quantum state more accurate-lies not in creating something new, but in correctly using something old, forgotten, and, as it turns out, incredibly robust.