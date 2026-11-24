Physics, Not Chance, Dictates When Electronics Die in Radiation

Electronic components in high-radiation environments often fail with sudden, irreversible violence. For years, engineers treated this phenomenon-known as single-event burnout (SEB)-as a threshold to be measured rather than a process to be understood. The standard protocol was empirical: subject a device to radiation, record the voltage at which it died, and use trial and error to select more durable materials. A research team at North Carolina State University (NC State) has shifted this approach from observation to prediction by developing an analytical model that explains the underlying physics of why these devices fail.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The specialist inspects the burnt electronic board in the laboratory

The Trigger of the Burnout

The failure begins when a heavy ion strikes a semiconductor under voltage. This interaction generates charge carriers that are immediately separated by the internal electric field. When this field reaches a critical magnitude, it triggers an avalanche effect-a rapid, runaway multiplication of electrons. This releases a concentrated burst of energy in a microscopic area, physically destroying the device's structure. Until now, the industry knew when this "boom" happened, but lacked a universal physical framework to explain how it occurred across different materials.

The researchers focused on aluminum nitride (AlN), an ultra-wide bandgap semiconductor. In their analysis, the team identified a crucial distinction between voltage and the electric field. While voltage varies based on the specific geometry of a component, the electric field is a fundamental characteristic of the material itself. By shifting the focus to the field, the researchers discovered that AlN can withstand significantly higher electric fields than conventional semiconductors, making it a prime candidate for extreme environments.

From Theory to Engineering

To verify the model, the team led by Professor Ramon Collazo used computational simulations and compared them against existing data for various materials and devices. The consistency between the model's predictions and the observed failures suggests that the mechanism of SEB is universal. This means the failure is not a random fluke of manufacturing but a predictable consequence of material physics.

This shift from empirical testing to analytical modeling allows engineers to move beyond guesswork. Instead of simply testing if a device survives, they can now use physical constraints to design materials and architectures specifically tailored to resist radiation. This has direct implications for the reliability of electronics used in nuclear power plants, deep-space missions, and fusion energy experiments.

The Limit of the Claim

While the model provides a foundational understanding of the burnout process, it is not a magic bullet that instantly makes current electronics radiation-hardened. The research establishes the physical rules of failure and validates the superiority of materials like AlN, but translating these insights into commercial hardware requires new design methodologies and rigorous testing under real-world operational regimes. The breakthrough is not a finished product, but the arrival of a physical map that allows engineers to navigate the limits of semiconductor endurance.