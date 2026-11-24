Researchers test OpenAI and Google AI models for linguistic bias in hiring processes

Imagine a hiring interview where a candidate delivers a flawless presentation on market strategy, yet the automated assessment tool scores them a three out of seven. The content is identical to a colleague who received a seven, but the only difference is where they grew up. Researchers at the University of Washington have identified a persistent bias in modern large language models that penalizes professional competence based on acoustic distance from standard American English, regardless of the actual quality of the speech.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The researcher analyzes the memory scheme of a large language model

This finding challenges the assumption that multimodal AI-systems that process both audio and text simultaneously-have solved the problem of voice recognition. While these models can transcribe speech with near-perfect accuracy, their evaluative judgments remain skewed. A team led by Julia Zheludova tested four prominent models: Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash, OpenAI's GPT-Audio 1.5, and the open-source Qwen 3 Omni. The goal was to isolate where the failure occurs: is it a technical inability to hear the words, or a subjective judgment of how the voice sounds?

The Geometry of Bias

To control for variables, the researchers created a standardized testing environment. They used the same scripts-interview answers, job presentations, and English proficiency tests-delivered by synthetic voices with five distinct accents: American, British, Chinese, Indian, and Nigerian. The voices were generated using ElevenLabs and then verified by 52 human listeners to ensure authenticity. The models were asked to rate the speakers on a scale of 1 to 7 for both delivery and content.

The results formed a clear hierarchy. Speakers with American and British accents received the highest scores. Indian accents received mid-range ratings. Speakers with Chinese and Nigerian accents consistently received the lowest scores. Crucially, this disparity was not due to transcription errors. The models correctly identified the words spoken by every candidate. However, in their written justifications, the AI frequently described speakers with Chinese or Nigerian accents as "mumbling” or "difficult to understand,” despite the audio being clear.

The core mechanism appears to be "acoustic distance.” The researchers measured the physical difference in sound characteristics between the accents and the standard American baseline. The further a speaker's voice deviated from this baseline, the lower the final score. This suggests the models have internalized a preference for a specific sonic texture, treating deviations as markers of lower professionalism.

Data Is Not Neutrality

This bias cannot be dismissed as a lack of representation in the training data. English is an official language in Nigeria and the primary language of instruction in many Indian schools. The issue is not that the models haven't heard these accents, but that they have absorbed human stereotypes about how a "professional” should sound. The models do not just reflect human prejudice; they encode it into mathematical weights, creating an invisible filter that disadvantages candidates based on their origin rather than their skills.

This highlights a critical flaw in the current approach to AI evaluation, which often relies on "average performance.” A system that is 97% accurate for the majority but 80% inaccurate for a specific ethnic group is not reliable for high-stakes applications like hiring or education. The average metric masks the specific harm done to those at the margins of the data distribution.

There is currently no simple fix. Creating more representative datasets is a necessary first step, but it is insufficient. Until developers move beyond aggregate statistics and analyze how models handle specific dialects and subgroups, voice-based AI will continue to hear the words without recognizing the person. The technology may be fluent, but it is not yet fair.