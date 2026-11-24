Bumblebee nests reveal an overlooked thermal secret: males abandoned their traditional mating role

In the infrared view of an Eastern bumblebee () nest, heat does not radiate solely from the queen. Instead, glowing contours of males appear draped over the eggs and larvae. They are held in a specific "incubation pose," chests pressed firmly against the brood, their wing muscles vibrating rapidly without flight to generate metabolic heat. While a male's baseline body temperature is around 31°C, during this activity it climbs to 34.8°C.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A bumblebee on a flower

This is not a passive proximity but a calculated energetic investment. Research led by Megan Moore at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), demonstrates that this active warming accelerates larval development and can increase the number of offspring by 1.5 times compared to nests lacking these heating males.

Beyond Genetic Contribution

For a long time, the role of the male bumblebee was viewed through a narrow lens: they provided the genetic material to fertilize the queen and then largely vanished from the biological narrative. This explanation sufficed until researchers questioned how early-stage colonies managed thermoregulation before a full workforce of female workers was available.

To isolate this effect, the UCR team conducted a month of continuous observation using laboratory colonies. They simplified the social structure, pairing fertilized queens with varying numbers of males-one, three, or five-while deliberately excluding worker females. This removed the confounding variable of female ventilation and foraging, leaving only the interaction between the queen and the males.

The results revealed a stark correlation between male presence and the colony's starting speed. A lone queen typically began laying eggs on the 15th day after fertilization. However, when five males were present to provide heat, the queen initiated egg-laying as early as the 6th day.

The Thermal Trade-off

Generating heat through muscle shivering is metabolically expensive, but it carries a specific physiological risk. High internal temperatures can degrade sperm quality. This creates an evolutionary tension: the males must provide enough warmth to boost the brood's survival without overheating themselves to the point of compromising their own fertility.

This biological constraint likely shapes their behavior. Rather than an indiscriminate blast of heat, the males maintain a controlled temperature, balancing the needs of the larvae against the integrity of their own genetic material.

While these findings were solidified in a controlled lab environment where males could not leave the nest, field data suggests the behavior persists in the wild, even when worker females are present. In nature, males must further balance this role against the threats of predation and energy depletion.

The study, published in, does not claim to prove that this behavior evolved specifically to increase the fitness of the colony through indirect kinship. A present-day function does not automatically explain an evolutionary origin. However, the observation fundamentally shifts the understanding of the bumblebee's social architecture.

Males are more than temporary genetic donors; they function as living thermostats integrated into the nest. Their contribution transforms the male's role from a single act of fertilization to a sustained behavioral investment in the survival of the next generation.