Quantum race results revealed: nuclear motion overtook the electronic state in rapid decay

In the standard model of molecular dynamics, there is a strict hierarchy of speed: electrons are nimble and responsive, while atomic nuclei are sluggish and inert. When a molecule absorbs energy, the electronic cloud typically reorganizes almost instantaneously, and only then do the heavier nuclei begin to shift, driven by the new electrostatic landscape. This sequential process-electronic relaxation leading to nuclear motion-is so fundamental that it underpins our understanding of how radiation interacts with matter. However, a new study published in Physical Review Letters on November 5, 2026, suggests that this hierarchy can break down entirely. Researchers have observed water molecules shattering before their electrons have even finished their internal repair work.

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The puzzle lies in a race measured in femtoseconds (a quadrillionth of a second). When a water molecule absorbs an X-ray photon, it creates a "hole" in the inner electron shell of the oxygen atom. In the conventional view, this hole triggers an Auger process, where another electron falls into the vacancy, ejecting a third electron to conserve energy. This relaxation was assumed to be too fast for the nuclei to react, leaving the molecule in a stable, albeit excited, ionic state before it could physically break apart. But experiments conducted by a collaboration from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB), DESY, and MAX IV Laboratory have shown that the O-H bonds can rupture while the oxygen atom is still in that unstable, intermediate electronic state.

Winning the race against the electrons

The key to this finding is not just that the molecule broke, but how it broke. If the molecule had followed the standard pathway, the fragments would have been charged hydroxyl radicals or other common ions. Instead, the researchers observed the formation of neutral, excited oxygen atoms. This is a distinct chemical signature that requires a different explanation.

Florian Trinster, one of the study's authors, explained the implication: "We see the molecule disintegrating before the electronic relaxation has even finished. Both O-H bonds break within the lifetime of the core-hole in the oxygen atom. In effect, the nuclear motion wins the race against the electrons.”

This observation challenges a long-held assumption in radiation chemistry: that electronic states are static enough to serve as a stable framework for nuclear dynamics. In reality, the intense repulsive forces generated by the X-ray excitation were strong enough to tear the molecule apart while the electron system was still in flux. The result is not a standard ion, but a highly reactive neutral oxygen atom, formed in a transient state that standard models often overlook.

Fingerprints in the spectrum

How do physicists distinguish a broken bond from a rearranged electron cloud? They look at the energy of the ejected electrons. The team used two independent synchrotron light sources-PETRA III at DESY in Hamburg, Germany, and FlexPES at MAX IV in Lund, Sweden-to perform electron spectroscopy. In both facilities, they observed unusually sharp peaks at specific energies that did not match the decay patterns of common water fragments.

These spectral peaks act as a fingerprint. Ludger Inhester of the Center for Free-Electron Laser Science (CFEL) at DESY calculated that the energies correspond precisely to the decay of excited neutral oxygen atoms. If the oxygen atom had been part of a larger molecular structure during ionization, the energy levels would be shifted due to chemical bonding. The fact that the peaks matched isolated atomic oxygen implies that the atom was already detached from the molecule when the final ionization event occurred. This cross-validation across two independent laboratories, as noted by Gunnar Ewald of MAX IV, provides a robust confirmation that this is a genuine fragmentation pathway, not an artifact of measurement.

The implications extend beyond a single molecule. Water is the primary medium in biological systems, and ionizing radiation is a key driver of chemical reactions in living tissue. By identifying that water can fragment through this ultra-fast, neutral-oxygen pathway, the research provides a more accurate tool for interpreting electronic spectra in complex molecular systems. It serves as a cautionary reminder that in the extreme conditions of high-energy radiation, the intuitive notion that electronic structure dictates molecular fate is not always the whole story.