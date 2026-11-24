The Milky Way's center forms stars differently than other galaxies

The center of the Milky Way is hosting a process that defies the common logic of galactic evolution. According to research led by Dr. Hillary Davis of the University of Sydney and published in Nature Astronomy, our galaxy utilizes a mechanism for star birth that is remarkably different from what is typically observed in neighboring galaxies.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Алексей Морозов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gravitational core in the center of the Milky Way

At the heart of the Milky Way lies a "bar"-an elongated structure of stars that rotates and exerts a powerful gravitational influence on the surrounding gas. In most galaxies, the shock waves generated by such a bar act as a deterrent to star formation; the gas is either compressed too violently or moved too rapidly to collapse into new stars. In our galaxy, however, these shock fronts act as a catalyst, pushing the gas toward the birth of new suns.

Redrawing the Galactic Map

This discovery does more than explain stellar birth; it challenges the perceived geography of our home. For years, astronomers identified a spiral feature known as the Norma arm. However, by combining computer simulations spanning billions of years with observations of cosmic masers-natural microwave sources that signal the birth of massive stars-the researchers found a discrepancy.

The data suggests that the objects previously attributed to the Norma arm actually align with the shock front created by the central bar. This implies that the Norma arm may not be a distinct spiral arm at all, but rather a zone of intense star formation located at the edge of the galactic bar.

Key Findings on the Milky Way's Core

The study provides specific parameters for the central structure of our galaxy:

Scale: The central bar extends approximately 14,000 light-years from the center.

The central bar extends approximately 14,000 light-years from the center. Dynamics: The structure is characterized by its significant length and a relatively slow rotation speed.

The structure is characterized by its significant length and a relatively slow rotation speed. Mechanism: While bars in most galaxies inhibit star formation, the Milky Way's bar functions as an engine that promotes it.

By clarifying the size, rotation speed, and inclination of the central bar, Dr. Davis's work resolves long-standing disputes regarding the physical structure of the Milky Way and the specific forces driving its evolution.