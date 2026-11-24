Rock-Bound Fossil Finally Identified via Non-Invasive Imaging

In the arid rock layers of Wyoming, a 156-million-year-old puzzle remained sealed within sandstone for over a century. On the surface, the specimen offered little more than fragments of a spine, inviting speculation that might range from a proto-snake to a young dinosaur. It was not until scientists turned to a method that peers through solid matter without breaking it that the identity of Meilynodraco amonamarthi emerged from the stone. This small reptile, named for the Mayline quarry where it was excavated and as a nod to the Swedish metal band Amon Amarth, represents a significant piece of evolutionary history that was previously obscured by the very rock preserving it.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The fossil of an ancient lizard

The challenge of identifying Meilynodraco lay in its preservation. The bones had fused with the surrounding sediment, rendering traditional visual inspection ineffective. Researchers from the Dinosaur Museum in Aathal, Switzerland, in collaboration with scientists at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland, employed neutron tomography to solve this impasse. Unlike standard X-ray imaging, which struggles with dense rock, neutron radiation interacts strongly with hydrogen atoms found in the organic remnants of bone tissue. By compiling thousands of digital cross-sections, the team reconstructed a detailed three-dimensional model of the skeleton, revealing a 45-centimeter-long lizard-like creature with two distinct bony crests on the back of its head. The reconstruction also showed that the skull, measuring less than two centimeters in width, was separated from the body, a detail that suggests the animal may have been dismembered by a predator before its final burial.

Refining the evolutionary map

The identification of Meilynodraco as a choristodere-a group of extinct aquatic and semi-aquatic reptiles whose precise place in the tree of life has long been debated-carries specific scientific implications. The find is not merely another fossil; it provides the oldest documented evidence of this group in North America. Furthermore, it stands as the most complete skeletal record of an early member of this family available to science. The internal structure of the inner ear, which closely mirrors that of modern lizards, offers a tangible link to contemporary biology, suggesting a closer physiological relationship between ancient choristoderes and living reptiles than previously assumed.

Published in Royal Society Open Science, this discovery illustrates the power of non-invasive imaging in paleontology. The ability to extract complex anatomical data from intact rock blocks protects the physical integrity of the specimen while expanding our understanding of the Triassic-Jurassic biota. It serves as a reminder that the past is not always fully visible; sometimes, it requires a different kind of light to reveal the shapes that history has hidden.