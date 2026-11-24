Why Antarctica froze before the Arctic

For roughly 25 million years, Earth's two poles told contradictory stories. While Antarctica locked into a massive ice sheet around 34 million years ago, the Arctic remained largely ice-free until the late Pliocene epoch. This asymmetry presented a puzzle for climatologists: if global greenhouse gas levels were falling, why did the southern continent freeze while the northern ocean stayed open? A new study published in Science offers a geological answer, suggesting that the difference lay not in the atmosphere, but in the solid Earth beneath each pole.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ирина Хлебникова is licensed under Все права защищены A frozen area with ice depressions

The Flaw in the CO₂ Theory

For decades, the prevailing explanation for the onset of Antarctic glaciation was a drop in atmospheric carbon dioxide. During the Eocene epoch, approximately 50 million years ago, CO 2 levels were significantly higher than they are today and subsequently declined. However, because carbon dioxide circulates globally and mixes rapidly, its concentration is relatively uniform across the planet. If atmospheric composition were the sole driver of freezing, both poles should have transitioned to ice-covered states simultaneously. The fact that they did not pointed researchers toward a regional factor that could override global trends.

Tectonic Uplift and the Elevation Effect

The critical variable was geography. The Arctic is an ocean surrounded by land, while Antarctica is a massive continent surrounded by ocean. The study highlights that around 160 million years ago, as the supercontinent Gondwana began to fragment, intense activity in the Earth's mantle occurred beneath the future Antarctic landmass. Molten rock from the mantle rose, cooled, and settled, creating what researchers describe as mantle waves. These geological movements physically uplifted portions of the continent.

This elevation change had direct climatic consequences. In Earth's atmosphere, temperature drops by approximately 1°C for every 100 meters of elevation gain. As the Antarctic landmass rose, mountain ranges such as the Gamburtsev Mountains were pushed into colder layers of the atmosphere. This altitude shift pushed the snowline lower, allowing snow to persist through the summer months rather than melting away. Once snow began to accumulate year after year, it compacted into ice, initiating the growth of the ice sheet.

Feedback Loops and the Arctic Exception

Once the initial ice formed, physical feedback mechanisms took over, stabilizing the cold state. Ice and snow have a high albedo, meaning they reflect a greater portion of incoming solar radiation back into space compared to dark rock or soil. This reflection further cooled the surface. Additionally, colder air has a lower capacity to hold water vapor; as the region dried out, the lack of moisture reduced the greenhouse effect locally, compounding the cooling. The Arctic, lacking a large, elevated continental landmass to trigger this initial threshold, remained vulnerable to the heat carried by ocean currents. It was not until global temperatures dropped further and ocean circulation patterns shifted-partially due to the closure of the Isthmus of Panama roughly 3.5 million years ago-that the Arctic could sustain permanent sea ice. This distinction underscores that continental elevation, rather than just atmospheric chemistry, was the primary catalyst for the asymmetric freezing of Earth's poles.