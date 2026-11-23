Nano-scale Engineering: Mechanical rotation enables control over electrical polarization

When two atomically thin crystals of strontium titanate (SrTiO 3 ) are bonded together at a slight twist, the result is not the expected optical illusion of a moiré pattern, but a physical reconstruction of the material. Instead of simply overlapping, the atoms at the interface rearrange themselves into a hidden, square grid of defects known as dislocations. This structural shift creates rotating patterns of electrical polarization-a phenomenon that previously required intense heat or complex chemical doping, but can now be achieved through simple mechanical rotation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The researcher uses a microscope to study the distance between crystals

Beyond the Moiré Illusion

In typical twisted bilayer materials, researchers expect to see a moiré pattern-a large-scale interference design created when two periodic lattices overlap. However, the researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) discovered that the strong chemical bonding between the 10-nanometer-thick strontium titanate plates prevents the atoms from simply sliding past one another. To minimize the system's energy, the material forces the mechanical mismatch into narrow bands of crystalline distortion.

These distortions form a repeating square network of dislocations. As Professor Nini Pridts notes, the chemical bond is the decisive factor; without it, the result would be a mere optical artifact. With it, the system undergoes a tangible material restructuring, turning a geometric twist into a physical grid of defects.

Detecting the Invisible

The existence of this grid was first predicted by DTU PhD student William Sandholt using machine learning algorithms to calculate how atoms redistribute during bonding. Verifying this experimentally proved difficult because electron microscopy captures data from both the top and bottom 10-nanometer layers simultaneously, masking the interface. Initial images showed only the standard moiré pattern, obscuring the predicted dislocations.

To isolate the signal, the team simulated electron trajectories and analyzed thin cross-sections cut at specific angles. By collaborating with the University of Antwerp and the SuperSTEM laboratory in the UK, the researchers matched these simulations with microscopy data, confirming that the repeating pattern of dislocations existed exactly where the theory predicted.

Engineering Electrical Vortices

The atomic distortions surrounding these dislocations do more than just shift the physical structure; they slightly separate positive and negative electrical charges. This polarization manifests as vortex-like patterns surrounding the defect grid. By adjusting the rotation angle between the two crystals, the researchers can precisely control the spacing of these dislocations, and by extension, the scale of the electrical structures.

While these polarization vortices suggest potential future applications in energy storage or memory devices, the current findings remain fundamental. The study demonstrates that the electronic properties of an oxide can be engineered through the geometry of assembly rather than changing the material's chemical composition, marking a shift toward structural control at the nanoscale.