Climate change brings tropical threats closer: Welsh researchers prepare for a new wave of diseases

Scientists at Aberystwyth University are collaborating with Zambian colleagues to investigate a behavioural shift in the mosquito species responsible for the majority of malaria cases in the region: Anopheles funestus is biting during daylight hours and outdoors, times when standard protective measures such as insecticide-treated bed nets are inactive.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by James Gathany, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ комар Anopheles minimus

The research addresses a persistent gap in malaria control efforts in western Zambia. While treated nets and indoor residual spraying have been widely deployed, infections continue to occur. Entomologist Benjamin Chanda, a PhD candidate at the University of Zambia and researcher at the National Malaria Elimination Centre, notes that his team has documented the species biting outside and after sunrise. This exposes individuals in public spaces, including school grounds and markets, to infectious bites without the barrier of a net.

Genetic basis of biting behaviour

The project, led by Dr Niall McKeown in Aberystwyth's Department of Life Sciences, seeks to determine whether these daylight biting patterns exist within a single mosquito population or are driven by genetically distinct groups. By analysing the DNA of mosquitoes collected at various times and locations, the team aims to understand the biological mechanisms behind these behavioural differences. This analysis could clarify how specific genetic groups influence the spread of malaria, allowing for more targeted control strategies rather than uniform interventions.

"By examining their genetic make‑up, we hope to understand how these behavioural differences arise and how they may be influencing the spread of malaria,” Dr McKeown said.

Skills exchange and surveillance

The collaboration involves a mutual exchange of technical expertise. Aberystwyth researchers will train Zambian colleagues in genetic analysis and bioinformatics, enabling local laboratories to monitor mosquito populations more efficiently and at lower cost. Conversely, Zambian experts will instruct the Welsh team in the collection of adult mosquitoes and larvae.

For Wales, these skills hold broader implications. As climate change and global travel increase the risk of vector-borne diseases in northern Europe, the ability to monitor and identify mosquito and midge populations effectively is becoming a component of local public health preparedness. Mr Chanda stated that the partnership will strengthen entomological surveillance in Zambia, supporting data-driven decisions for the country's malaria elimination strategy.

The project is funded by the Welsh Government's Wales and Africa Grant Scheme, managed by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action.