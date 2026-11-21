Sun's Lopsided Death Kicks Could Eject Outer Planets, Simulations Show

For billions of years, the prevailing view of the solar system's end was one of slow, predictable decay. As the Sun exhausts its fuel and transitions into a white dwarf, it was expected to shed its outer layers smoothly. This gradual loss of mass would weaken the Sun's gravitational grip, allowing the outer planets-Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune-to drift outward in stable, expanding orbits. In this scenario, the only real threat to these distant worlds was the occasional flyby of a neighboring star, a rare cosmic accident occurring over immense timescales.

Photo: The International Astronomical Union by Martin Kornmesser, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ The solar system

However, new research published in Astrophysical Journal Letters suggests that the architecture of the outer solar system may be far more fragile than previously thought. The instability does not come from an external intruder, but from the Sun itself. The key lies in the nature of how a star loses its mass during its final stages.

The instability is driven by two factors: the episodic nature of stellar mass loss and its asymmetry. Instead of a uniform glow, the Sun's transition is marked by bursts of activity. More importantly, this material is not expelled equally in all directions. These asymmetrical ejections act like miniature rocket engines, providing the Sun with a series of small, random kicks in different directions.

While each individual impulse is modest-roughly a few meters per second-they accumulate over billions of years. This creates a "random walk" effect, where the Sun gradually shifts its position relative to the center of mass of the planetary system. Over time, the Sun could acquire a velocity of several kilometers per second.

This shifting center of gravity warps the orbits of the outer planets, transforming their nearly circular paths into elongated ellipses. The researchers modeled this process by simulating thousands of mass-loss events, each removing approximately 0.01% of the star's mass. The results indicate that in 77% of cases, these orbital shifts cause the paths of the outer planets to intersect.

The consequences are stark. In some simulations, Saturn is ejected from the system only a few million years after the Sun enters its red giant phase. In 40% of the models, the gravitational chaos leads to the total collapse or ejection of planets before the Sun even reaches the white dwarf stage. After three billion years of this process, the system becomes completely unstable in 90% of the simulations.

This finding shifts the timeline of the solar system's dissolution. While the inner planets like Mercury and Venus are destined to be consumed by the expanding star, the outer system-once thought to be a permanent sanctuary-may be dismantled by the very process of the Sun's death, long before any outside star ever intervenes.