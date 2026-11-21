Deep-sea mining targets hide an isolated ecosystem inside the rock

Four kilometers beneath the surface of the Pacific Ocean, on the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, sits a landscape of potato-sized mineral concretions that have long been viewed primarily as a resource. These polymetallic nodules, rich in nickel and cobalt for battery production, are targeted by deep-sea mining interests. However, a new study by an international team of European researchers suggests that these "rocks" are far more than mineral deposits. They are dense, isolated habitats for unique communities of organisms that do not exist anywhere else on the planet.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Brocken Inaglory, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ocean storm

Historically, marine biologists assumed life in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone was limited to the surface of the nodules-hosting sponges and corals-or the surrounding soft sediment. A research team led by Coral Dias-Reysio Lorenzo and Tanya Stratmann sought to look inside the rock itself. Using microscopy and materials science techniques, they discovered that the nodules are 23% void space, composed of a complex network of pores, cracks, and caverns formed over millions of years of slow growth. Chemical analysis revealed that the walls of these internal channels are enriched with iron, supporting entire bacterial colonies. This internal architecture creates a hidden ecosystem within the ore.

To study this microscopic life without destroying it, the researchers developed a "gentle destruction" method. Because the meiofauna (small animals) are embedded in hard rock, they froze the nodules recovered from depths greater than 4,000 meters. As the water in the pores turned to ice, it expanded, fracturing the mineral structure from the inside out while leaving the soft-bodied animals intact. The results from 244 examined nodules were significant: over 4,000 organisms were identified. On average, a single nodule housed 17 individuals, but in some cases, populations reached 245 residents. The community was dominated by nematodes (roundworms), copepods (small crustaceans), foraminiferans (single-celled organisms), and polychaete worms.

The study identified a direct correlation between nodule size and the extent of internal corridors; larger rocks had wider passages and hosted more life. Interestingly, smaller nodules showed higher population densities, meaning even the smallest fragments of ore hold biological value. The most profound finding, however, came from genetic analysis. The team compared the DNA of worms and crustaceans living inside the nodule cracks with those living in the sediment just millimeters away. There was no overlap. None of the species found inside the "stone houses" were present in the adjacent "sand ground."

Furthermore, animal communities in nodules located 1,000 kilometers apart were genetically closer to each other than to their sediment-dwelling neighbors. This indicates that nodule-dwelling organisms have evolved in genetic isolation, adapting specifically to the constraints of narrow mineral fissures over millions of years. For example, the mouthparts of local nematodes are specialized for scraping bacterial biofilm off rock surfaces, whereas sediment-dwelling relatives are adapted to swallowing soft debris. Some single-celled foraminiferans, such as Thurammina sp. 1, have evolved the ability to flow through microcracks and form new protective shells that mimic the shape of the cavity, while others inhabit the buried skeletons of ancient plankton embedded in the ore.

These findings carry urgent implications for the proposed industrial mining of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone. While sediment ecosystems may recover over time through migration from neighboring areas, the internal nodule ecosystem cannot be regenerated. The growth rate of these concretions is measured in millimeters per million years, making them essentially unreplaceable on human timescales. Removing the nodules physically destroys a habitat that has taken geological epochs to form. The specialized species living inside the rock cannot survive in the open sediment.

Consequently, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) must reconsider its environmental regulations. Preserving undisturbed patches of seafloor is no longer sufficient; regulations must explicitly protect the abundance and diversity of the nodules themselves. To prevent the permanent extinction of these isolated lineages, the physical integrity of the mineral substrates must be safeguarded as a critical component of deep-sea biodiversity.