Astronomers find a stable triple star system that defies standard evolution models

In the immediate cosmic neighborhood, just 28 light-years from Earth, astronomers have encountered a stellar arrangement that contradicts current models of stellar evolution. The system, named Welopōʻai, consists of a red dwarf and two white dwarfs-dense, dead remnants of stars that have exhausted their nuclear fuel. The presence of these three objects in a stable configuration challenges the expected outcome of how stars age and interact.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Tidal destruction of the icy germ of the planet

The discovery was an accidental byproduct of a survey conducted by the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (IREx) at the University of Montreal. Using the SPIRou instrument on a telescope in Hawaii, the team was monitoring nearby red dwarfs for the slight gravitational "wobble" that indicates the presence of orbiting planets. Instead, they found a red dwarf exhibiting a velocity shift of 16 kilometers per second-a signal 1,000 times stronger than what would be caused by a planet.

Years of observation revealed that the gravitational pull was not coming from a planet, but from a massive, dim object. As Charles-Antoine Parent of Université Laval noted, the combination of high mass and extremely low luminosity pointed to a white dwarf. Further analysis confirmed the system actually contains two such remnants.

The puzzle lies in the survival of the red dwarf. Based on the calculated masses, the star that became a white dwarf was approximately 40% more massive than the Sun. During its evolutionary transition, that star would have expanded hundreds of times its original size. According to current theoretical models, such an expansion should have either engulfed the neighboring red dwarf or triggered a catastrophic collision.

Despite this, the red dwarf remains intact and maintains a stable orbit. Professor Patrick Dufour of the University of Montreal stated that, by existing standards, such a system should not exist. While the mass of one of the white dwarfs has been measured with an uncertainty of less than 1%, the mechanism that allowed these stars to avoid collision remains unknown. The team now aims to study the gravitational interactions between the three bodies to determine how this anomalous configuration persisted.