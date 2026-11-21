Moon Rocks Reveal Two Distinct Origins for Similar Surface Material

On the far side of the Moon lies the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, the largest and oldest known impact crater on the lunar surface. For decades, this region remained a mystery, hidden from Earth's view. However, analysis of soil samples brought back by the Chang'e-6 mission, combined with data from the Chang'e-4 lander, has allowed an international team led by the University of Hong Kong to reconstruct the sequence of catastrophic events that shaped this region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John5199, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Moon in the sky

The core of the discovery lies in the chemical composition of the lunar rocks. Geologists identified two distinct types of magnesium-rich materials. While they appear similar at first glance, their origins are fundamentally different. One type consists of magnesium norites, which crystallized from a massive ocean of melt created by the original impact that formed the SPA basin. These rocks were later unearthed and pushed to the surface by subsequent, smaller collisions. The second type consists of magnesium-rich rocks of volcanic origin, likely triggered by the same colossal impact that created the basin.

A Timeline of Impact

By analyzing these materials, researchers have established a chronological sequence of the major impacts that transformed the young Moon's surface. The formation of the SPA basin occurred approximately 4.34 billion years ago. This was followed by the formation of the Apollo basin roughly 4.20 billion years ago, and later, the Orientale basin about 3.87 billion years ago.

These findings, published in Science Advances, do more than map craters; they provide a window into the early evolution of the Moon. By distinguishing between the materials created by immediate impact melting and those resulting from delayed volcanic activity, scientists can better understand the internal dynamics of the lunar crust and the violent environment of the early Solar System.