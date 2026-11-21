Hogweed holds uranium better than oats despite absorbing less

For decades, Heracleum sosnowskyi - known in Russian as Sosnovsky's hogweed - has been a scourge on agricultural land and infrastructure across Russia. Its towering stalks and toxic sap have forced communities to spend millions annually on eradication efforts. Yet a recent study from the Komi Scientific Center of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Komi SC UrB RAS) suggests a counterintuitive solution: the very plant causing the ecological damage may serve as a highly effective, low-cost sorbent for removing uranium from wastewater.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Field of hogweed

The research team, led by senior researcher Lyudmila Kochova, did not simply test whether the plant could soak up heavy metals. They investigated a more critical distinction in environmental engineering: the difference between absorption capacity and binding stability. In water treatment, a material that quickly absorbs a pollutant is useful only if it can retain that pollutant under harsh conditions. If the material releases the contaminant back into the water stream, the filtration has failed.

The Paradox of the 'Hungry' Material

To determine which biological material performs best, the researchers extracted cellulose from five sources: wheat, rye, oats, White Sea brown algae, and the invasive hogweed. They subjected these samples to a two-stage experimental protocol. The first stage measured raw uptake capacity in a solution of U-238.

The initial results favored cereals over the invasive plant. Oats demonstrated the highest absorption rate, capturing 99.9% of the uranium in the solution. Brown algae followed at 81%, while the hogweed absorbed 68%. Rye proved the least effective, retaining only 19%.

On paper, oats emerged as the clear winner. However, the second stage of the experiment revealed a crucial flaw in the 'best absorber.' To simulate real-world filtration stresses, the researchers exposed the uranium-laden materials to hydrochloric acid. This aggressive environment tested whether the chemical bonds holding the metal were robust enough to prevent leaching.

Under acidic conditions, the oats released approximately 47% of the uranium it had initially captured. The material essentially gave back nearly half of what it had trapped. In stark contrast, the hogweed showed exceptional stability. It released only 3.3% of the bound uranium, retaining over 96% of the contaminant despite the corrosive environment.

Structural Mechanism

The performance gap is not due to the chemical identity of the cellulose itself, which is largely similar across these plant sources, but rather to its physical architecture. Lyudmila Kochova explained that the cellulose derived from Heracleum sosnowskyi possesses a distinct structural characteristic: high porosity and a significantly larger surface area compared to the cereal grains.

This internal geometry creates a physical trap for the uranium ions. While oats may bind uranium quickly through surface interactions, the hogweed's complex, porous matrix secures the metal more deeply within the fiber structure. This makes it far more resistant to displacement by competing ions or acidic pH shifts. The material acts less like a sponge that soaks up water and more like a mesh that locks contaminants in place, ensuring that the purified water remains safe even after exposure to varying chemical conditions.

The implications extend beyond nuclear waste management. The study highlights a dual-benefit model for environmental remediation. By utilizing hogweed as a feedstock for filtration media, industries can achieve a cost-effective method for removing heavy metals and radionuclides from industrial effluents. Simultaneously, this provides a biological sink for the invasive plant, converting a costly eradication target into a valuable industrial raw material.

While the research is currently in the laboratory stage and does not yet imply large-scale industrial deployment, the data offers a precise, measured pathway toward a novel application for one of Russia's most persistent ecological problems. The finding challenges the assumption that the strongest absorber is always the best filter, demonstrating that in nuclear remediation, retention stability is the defining metric for success."