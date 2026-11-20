Nature Study: Quantum mechanics eliminates remote identity fraud risks in corporate banking

In digital security, the fundamental vulnerability is the detachment of identity from physical presence. A high-level corporate officer can authorize a $50 million transfer via a secure terminal, but for the receiving system, that command is merely a stream of data. There is currently no absolute way to prove that the command originated from a specific room in a corporate headquarters rather than from a hacker's laptop thousands of miles away.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A quantum computer in the laboratory

Researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have addressed this puzzle by binding digital authentication to the laws of physics. As detailed in a study published in Nature on November 18, the team demonstrated a method of quantum position verification that makes it mathematically impossible to spoof a user's location.

The Mechanism of Quantum Tethering

The core of this approach is quantum entanglement-a state where two photons remain linked such that the state of one instantaneously correlates with the other, regardless of the distance between them. To test this, NIST researchers established two verification stations 195 meters apart on their Boulder campus, positioning the subject to be verified between them.

The verification process follows a precise sequence: the stations generate a pair of entangled photons, sending one to the user. Simultaneously, the stations issue random numerical commands specifying how the photon's properties should be measured. The user performs the measurement and returns the result immediately.

The system then analyzes two critical factors: the timing of the response and the correlation of the photon characteristics. If an attacker attempts to intercept the signal, they face two insurmountable physical barriers. First, the speed of light creates a hard limit on how quickly information can travel; any deviation in location results in a detectable delay. Second, the no-cloning theorem of quantum mechanics prevents an attacker from copying the photon's state to forge a response without destroying the original quantum connection.

The Limit of the Claim

The reliability of this method rests on the "Bell test," a rigorous statistical check that proves the particles are behaving according to quantum laws rather than classical physics. Any manipulation by an adversary introduces errors that cannot be hidden, effectively alerting the system to the intrusion.

However, this is not yet a deployable product. Physicist Krister Schalm and the NIST team note that real-world application is likely at least a decade away. The primary obstacle is the current lack of wide-scale quantum networks capable of transmitting entangled photons over long distances without loss of coherence.

If these networks are realized, the implications extend beyond simple logins. The technology could secure critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants, by ensuring remote access is physically impossible. In finance and healthcare, it would eliminate phishing and remote fraud by verifying that a request originates from a specific, authorized physical coordinate, transforming location from a piece of metadata into a verified physical fact.