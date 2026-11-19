Antarctic Ice Cliffs Stop Collapsing: New Data Shows Height Is Not the Only Factor

For decades, a specific nightmare haunted climate scientists: a domino effect in Antarctica. The theory suggested that if a large section of an ice shelf collapsed, it would expose a taller, more vulnerable wall behind it, triggering a chain reaction of rapid retreat. If true, this catastrophic instability would have contributed significantly to sea-level rise. A new study published in Science complicates that picture, revealing that while Antarctic ice cliffs do collapse faster than some models predicted, the process does not appear to spiral out of control indefinitely.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The icy landscape of Antarctica

The research, conducted by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), challenges the assumption that height alone determines the fate of an ice cliff. Previously, computer models largely focused on a simple threshold: if a cliff was taller than roughly 100 meters, it was deemed critically unstable and destined to fail. This single-variable approach raised fears of an uncontrollable cascade that would rapidly shrink the Antarctic ice sheet.

Four Years of Satellite Data

To test these predictions against reality, the research team analyzed data from NASA's ICESat-2 satellite, covering a four-year period. Their scope was extensive, involving the monitoring of more than 15,000 Antarctic ice cliffs. The findings offered a nuanced correction to the catastrophic scenario: while initial collapses can occur with high speed, the system demonstrates a remarkable capacity to stabilize rather than succumb to a runaway feedback loop.

Caroline Nield, the lead author of the study, noted that despite the rapidity of some initial failures, the researchers did not observe the "uncontrollable effect" that had been feared. Instead of continuing to retreat deeper into the continent in a self-accelerating manner, the glaciers often reached a state of stability.

Natural Brakes in a Frozen Landscape

The study identifies several physical mechanisms that act as natural safeguards, preventing the domino effect from becoming a permanent trajectory. These factors work in concert to moderate the rate of ice loss.

First, the underwater topography plays a decisive role. When ice flows over submerged ridges or bumps in the seafloor, it is forced to thin out. This thinning acts as a structural constraint, preventing the cliff face from reaching the critical heights that would make it inherently unstable. In this sense, the roughness of the ocean floor acts as a series of natural barriers to unchecked growth in cliff height.

Second, the immediate environment in front of the ice wall provides mechanical support. Piles of sea ice and berg fragments often accumulate against the base of the cliff. This mixture serves as a buttress, physically propping up the vertical ice face and reducing the lateral stresses that drive collapse.

Third, the pressure of the surrounding ocean water at the base of the glacier contributes to stability. This hydrostatic pressure helps counterbalance the forces seeking to fracture the ice from within.

Refining the Forecast

This discovery does not imply that Antarctica is immune to change or that ice loss has stopped. The ice sheet is still retreating, and the implications for global sea levels remain serious. However, the research suggests that previous projections may have overstated the sensitivity of the ice cliffs to collapse alone.

For future climate modeling, this means that measuring the height of an ice cliff is insufficient for predicting its fate. Accurate assessments require a more complex integration of variables, including the rate of ice thinning, the specific geometry of the underlying seafloor, and the composition of the surrounding water. By accounting for these interacting factors, scientists can refine their models to better predict how Antarctica will respond to a warming world.