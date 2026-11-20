Earth's Radiation Belts Temporarily Split Into Four Rings

On May 11, 2024, the Earth's magnetic field underwent its most intense disturbance in two decades. During this period, the standard model of planetary protection, which describes two stable rings of charged particles encircling the globe, briefly failed to match reality. Observations from the European Space Agency's PROBA-V satellite revealed not the expected two, but four distinct electron belts. This transient anomaly, now referred to by researchers as the "Mother's Day Event," offers a precise look at how solar storms can fundamentally restructure the space environment surrounding our planet.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Earth from space

Four rings instead of two

For decades, space physicists have relied on the concept of the Van Allen belts, first discovered in 1958, as a stable framework for understanding near-Earth radiation. The inner belt and the outer belt are generally understood as separate reservoirs of energetic particles, trapped by the Earth's magnetic field. However, the data from May 2024 showed a configuration that defied this simple two-ring picture.

Viviane Pierrard, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the Royal Belgian Institute of Planetary Sciences, explained that the appearance of three or four belts indicates that mechanisms for particle trapping and loss were activated in ways that are not yet fully characterized. The event was not a random accumulation of debris. Instead, the intense geomagnetic storm drove a massive redistribution of existing electrons. Electromagnetic waves generated by the storm pushed particles out of their usual equilibrium zones, creating intermediate regions where new bands of radiation formed. Essentially, the energy input from the Sun sliced the existing belts into four separate, distinct structures.

The mechanics of the shift

The process was dynamic and temporary. Solar flares generated a storm within the planet's magnetic field, creating electromagnetic waves that acted on the population of electrons. These waves caused the particles to scatter and redistribute, filling the gaps between the standard inner and outer belts. For a few weeks, this four-belt configuration persisted before gradually relaxing back to the familiar two-belt state as particles drifted along the Earth's magnetic field lines and energy dissipated.

The distinction between what was observed and what is inferred is critical. The PROBA-V instrument detected the presence of four distinct peaks in electron flux. The inference, supported by the timing and the nature of the storm, is that these were not new sources of radiation but rather a reshuffling of the existing population. The claim does not suggest that the Earth has permanently gained two extra belts, but rather that the system is capable of rapid, complex restructuring under extreme solar conditions.

Why the number matters

This observation is not merely an academic curiosity about the shape of invisible rings. The energetic electrons involved in these belts pose direct risks to technological infrastructure. High-energy particles can penetrate satellite shielding, damaging onboard electronics and degrading solar panels. For humans in space, such events increase the dose of radiation received by astronauts, contributing to long-term health risks that include cataracts and potential carcinogenic effects.

As the number of satellites in low Earth orbit and beyond continues to grow, the ability to predict how the radiation environment reacts to solar activity becomes a practical necessity. The May 2024 event provides a data point for models that aim to forecast these hazardous shifts. By understanding how the belts can split and reform, engineers can better design shielding and mission timelines to account for these transient, high-risk periods in the space environment.