A lifeless world remained habitable: new simulations revealed how a sterile Earth kept its climate

For billions of years, Earth's surface has remained a hospitable environment, with stable temperatures and liquid oceans. This stability has often been attributed to the biological feedbacks described in James Lovelock's Gaia hypothesis, a framework suggesting that life actively regulates its own conditions for survival. However, a new computer simulation challenges the necessity of this biological intervention. By modeling the planet's evolution over five billion years without any life, researchers found that Earth would have maintained its climate and oceans through purely abiotic chemical processes alone.

Photo: Веб-сайт НАСА Земля в прошлом, модель

The Baseline of Stability

The study, led by Samantha Gilbert-Yanjek and published in The Planetary Science Journal, constructed a detailed digital copy of Earth to test the limits of planetary self-regulation. The model incorporated the hot core, mantle dynamics, ocean composition, and solar radiation. It tracked 19 key parameters spanning from the planet's formation to a future point 500 million years from now. The results indicated that a "sterile" Earth would not have devolved into a scorched desert or an ice ball. Instead, it would have remained within the habitable zone, preserving liquid water and moderate surface temperatures for billions of years.

The critical distinction in this simulation is the atmosphere. On a lifeless planet, free oxygen would be absent. Since oxygen is a byproduct of photosynthesis, the model produced an atmosphere lacking this gas. Yet, the absence of oxygen did not destabilize the climate. This finding suggests that the physical and chemical machinery of the planet is sufficient to maintain basic habitability without biological input.

The Abiotic Thermostat

The mechanism that keeps the planet's temperature in check is the carbonate-silicate cycle. This geochemical process acts as a natural thermostat, counteracting the gradual brightening of the Sun, which has increased in luminosity by approximately 30% over geological time. In the model, this regulation occurs through a precise chemical loop.

First, volcanic activity releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This greenhouse gas traps heat. Second, rainfall and acidic precipitation weather exposed silicate rocks, binding the carbon dioxide into minerals. These minerals are then washed into the oceans. If the planet becomes too hot, chemical reactions accelerate, drawing down carbon dioxide and causing cooling. Conversely, if the planet cools, weathering slows, allowing carbon dioxide to accumulate and re-warm the atmosphere. This feedback loop operates independently of biological activity.

Implications for Exoplanets

The significance of this research extends to the search for life beyond Earth. Astronomers often look for planets in the "habitable zone," where temperatures allow for liquid water. Previous assumptions suggested that a stable climate in this zone might imply the presence of life actively maintaining those conditions. The simulation reveals a different reality: a planet can appear hospitable-possessing water and moderate temperatures-while being completely barren.

Consequently, the presence of water and a stable climate is no longer a definitive indicator of life. It is merely a baseline condition that can be achieved abiotically. As Gilbert-Yanjek notes, the model helps clarify how lifeless planets can mimic the characteristics of habitable worlds. For astrobiologists, this means the primary marker for life must remain atmospheric disequilibrium-the simultaneous presence of gases that would normally react and destroy each other, such as oxygen and methane. This chemical imbalance, rather than climatic stability, remains the strongest evidence of a living biosphere.